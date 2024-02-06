F1 fans were left reeling by the cheeky reply from Carlos Sainz to a Lewis Hamilton question that he got at an event recently.

The Spanish driver has not been active on social media since it was announced that he will be departing the Ferrari F1 team at the end of the 2024 season. Sainz, who joined the iconic Italian team in 2021 and has won two races in the past two seasons, will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

He was recently present at an event talking about his karting team, CS55 Racing, and was asked if he had any advice for Lewis Hamilton. Carlos Sainz cheekily replied:

"That he tests my kart."

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to his comments, with one fan on X pointing out that they loved his grin at the end of his answer:

"Bless him, he handled it so well. Look at his adorable lil grin afterward, he's so proud of himself my lil koochie moochie."

Carlos Sainz reflects on his time with Ferrari after his imminent exit

Carlos Sainz accepted that it had been an intense two weeks for him at home and the factory of Ferrari in Maranello after his departure was announced by the team.

As per AS, the Spaniard spoke about his focus on the 2024 season and said:

“I'm fine, it's true that it has been a very intense two weeks for everyone at home, in Maranello, but I'm focusing on preparing for this season, which is very important for Ferrari."

Carlos Sainz added:

"From there, I have my techniques to deal with those levels of pressure. I don't like to go to races too relaxed, I notice that I lack some demand. That's why I look for that in training. This year, like the previous nine, is the most important year of my career. I face everyone like this. And more at Ferrari.”

It will be interesting to see how Sainz approaches his last year with the team and whether he will be willing to help Ferrari in tactical matters on track in the 2024 season.