“Look at the Aussie Prince” - Daniel Ricciardo melts hearts as the Red Bull driver appears on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Daniel Ricciardo made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier, and his presence caught the eye of social media. The Australian has been trending on Twitter for the many activities he has recently been involved in, including the Red Bull livery launch.

Fans on Twitter appreciated his looks on the show. Here are some of the best reactions to his cut on the show.

Daniel Ricciardo could possibly be behind the Red Bull wheel in 2023

Daniel Ricciardo was given a late call by Red Bull that saved him from sitting out the 2023 season.

McLaren decided to terminate the Australian's contract after the 2022 season (which was originally supposed to be by the end of 2023). This was due to the poor performance he delivered throughout the length of the season. Lando Norris was fast enough in the car and brought in a handful of points, but they ultimately lost the battle to Alpine.

Daniel Ricciardo decided to sit out the upcoming season since he did not want to downgrade to an underperforming team. However, this did not guarantee his return in the later seasons.

Red Bull came to the Australian's aid, though, as they signed him as their third driver for the 2023 season. This will be his second stint with the team after leaving as their permanent driver post the 2018 season. However, since he will only be a reserve driver, many doubt that he will have the chance to drive the RB19.

Ricciardo cleared the doubt while speaking to Sky Sports during Red Bull's livery launch earlier. He stated that although he would not necessarily race, he might be seen behind the wheel as a test driver:

"Maybe a tire test or something. I might get behind the wheel."

With the limited opportunities that Daniel Ricciardo will have next season, his performances during testing and practice sessions could be a trial for other teams in need of a driver down the line. This surely increases the chances of him staying in the sport for a longer period of time.

