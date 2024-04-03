"Looks ready for a double podium" - Fans react to McLaren's new livery for the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix

F1 fans have reacted to McLaren's new livery ahead of the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

The British team recently revealed its special livery as part of Driven By Change, a creative campaign with their sponsor Vuse. The campaign promotes innovative art forms through the global motorsport platform.

The new livery was created by a Japanese artist named MILTZ, who designed a dragon flying through the clouds. This design was then placed on the engine cover, sidepods, and front wing of the MCL38s. MILTZ's artwork on the F1 car was mainly inspired by Edomoji, a traditional Japanese calligraphy, to which he brought a modern touch.

McLaren will use the livery for the entire 2024 F1 Japanese GP.

Most F1 fans praised McLaren's new livery design and stated that the car looked like it could win races or finish on the podium. One of the fans commented that both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could drive their cars to podium finishes at Suzuka.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Ohh, that's beautiful, looks ready for a double podium!" a fan exclaimed.

Some fans were also curious to know whether Norris and Piastri would receive new race suits that match the special livery.

"Do we have special suits admin," another fan asked.

Not everyone loved the new livery for the 2024 F1 Japanese GP. There were some fans who criticized the design for being too messy.

"Ok I'll be that guy. I don't like it. Too messy," a fan criticized

McLaren's technical director David Sanchez leaves team after two months

McLaren recently announced that their technical director for concept performance departments, David Sanchez, left the team after joining them only in January 2024.

In an official press release, Sanchez talked about how his proposed role and his current responsibilities at McLaren were not in alignment. As a result, he decided to leave the team and look for a new challenge in F1.

"While the role we envisioned and had agreed to was not aligned with the reality of the position I found, I leave with respect for the leadership, admiration for the dedication of my colleagues, and appreciation for the openness and honesty in which we discussed and arrived at this decision," Sanchez said in the official press release.

Despite leaving McLaren just two months after he joined, he wished the British team all the success in the future.

"I wish this team continued success as it continues its journey to the front of the grid where it belongs. I look forward to my next challenge within F1," he added.

Following Sanchez's exit, the Woking-based outfit's senior hierarchy underwent a reshuffle once again. One of the major changes was that team principal Andrea Stella temporarily took the role of technical director of the performance department while the team look for new personnel.