"Love the shade": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's veiled dig at Max Verstappen's criticism of the F1 Las Vegas GP

F1 fans appreciated the subtle dig Lewis Hamilton threw at Max Verstappen for his criticism towards the Las Vegas GP throughout the weekend.

The Red Bull driver did not minced his words while criticizing the event in Las Vegas and empathized with the fans who saw only limited track action on Wednesday following the cancelation of FP1 and delay of FP2.

The Dutchman also claimed that he wasn't the biggest fan of the track layout as it lacked a variety of corners.

In his post-race interview with Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton seemingly responded to Verstappen's complaints about the event and pointed out the amount of overtaking during the race. He said:

"It was like Baku - but better. I really wasn't expecting the track to be so great but the more and more laps you did I just really loved racing it. Lots of great overtaking opportunities and I think for all those who were so negative about the weekend, saying it was all about show blah blah blah, I think Vegas proved them wrong."

F1 fans took to social media to react to Hamilton's comments, with one fan claiming that he loved the shade the seven-time world champion through at Max Verstappen, saying:

"Love the shade"

Max Verstappen gives his say on the Las Vegas GP weekend

In the aftermath of the race on Sunday, Max Verstappen stated that he never really had any problems with the racing that the Las Vegas Grand Prix track would throw for the fans and the drivers.

In his post-race press conference, the Red Bull driver said:

"Well, I always expected it to be a good race today. It was just - like I said before – four long straights, low-speed corners, you don't lose a lot of downforce. So that has never been my issue. But yeah, today was fun. That's the only thing I want to say about it; I think today was fun. I hope everyone enjoyed it."

When asked what would he like to change about the weekend, Max Verstappen replied:

"Yeah, maybe the timing for sure. But I think the other thing, for sure, for next year, maybe that is not possible but to maybe make it a bit better traveling also to Abu Dhabi, because at the moment it's such a big time shift that, especially at the end of the season when everyone is already a bit tired, I think it's a little bit much."

It is certainly nice to see the three-time world champion softening his stance after the race weekend as it did provide one of the most exciting races of the 2023 season.