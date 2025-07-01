"Low-balling at its finest": Fans react to Mercedes boss dismissing Red Bull as a potential threat for 2026

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff does not expect Red Bull to be competitive in the upcoming 2026 season. Wolff, in his recent statement, shared his doubts over the Austrian team's ability to make a "big splash" next seaso.

The 2026 season will see new regulations get underway as teams prepare for a new dawn. However, Red Bull is set for a new challenge as the team is working on the Red Bull Powertrains, backed up by its engineers at its facility in Milton Keynes.

Red Bull's long-standing engine partner, Honda, will part ways at the end of this season and join Aston Martin. This might seem significant as the Japanese engine giant has been a partner in Red Bull's success over the years.

Speaking about Red Bull's chances, here's what the Mercedes boss said (via Kleine Zeitung):

“Of course, it’s always possible that something good will come out of their [Red Bull’s engine] infrastructure and their people. But if you calculate how likely that is, it would be a real feat if they succeed in making a big splash right away.”

Mercedes, on the other hand, is regarded as very strong when it comes to engines. The team has an established and talented set of engineers back at the base at Brackley, and is regarded as one of the front runners under the upcoming regulations.

As the interview surfaced on the internet, here's how fans reacted on social media:

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "Low-balling at its finest."

Another fan wrote, "@redbullracing ayo, Toto just said that y’all ain't s**t."

"It’s warming up!!" wrote another fan.

A fan wrote, "Everyone said the same thing about RedBull after '21 😂, and here we are, still undermining them?"

"Everyone knows it haha, in fact I'd say even the Williams will be faster next year," wrote another fan.

"Toto sensing it's the right time to hit Christian where it hurts the most - dissing the car that's not even built yet, and aiming to lure away his baby," a fan wrote.

Red Bull, however, will find Ford as its partner in engine making after teaming up with the American giants last year.

Mercedes boss reveals why Max Verstappen won't jump ship in 2026

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff also shared why Max Verstappen is unlikely to switch teams in 2026. Red Bull is currently going through a rough patch, and the team's prospects next season do not look promising, as per reports. Speaking about this, here's what the Mercedes boss said on Verstappen:

Max Verstappen at the F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

“Max is a loyal guy. I don’t think he’ll jump at the first opportunity to jump ship if he feels things are going south there. The team dynamics around Helmut Marko certainly play a role, and certainly also whether the car is competitive for next year."

Verstappen is tied to Red Bull till the end of the 2028 season, but his current woes with the RB21 could prompt him to trigger his exit clause. The Dutchman is P3 in the Drivers' Championship, and any position below this could be enough to find a way out of the team.

Red Bull's downward spiral has continued over the last two seasons. The team's struggles began around the mid-2024 season, and after 11 races into this season, the Austrian team finds itself falling behind McLaren.

