In a week dominated by rumors surrounding Max Verstappen's potential switch to Mercedes, Red Bull’s Helmut Marko has dismissed the speculation. Marko ignored the reports of a secret meeting between Verstappen and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff in Sardinia, stating that the World Champion is free to meet 'whoever he wants'.

The story gained new momentum in the days following the British Grand Prix. Online yacht and jet trackers pointed to a possible rendezvous between Verstappen and Toto Wolff in Sardinia. But Helmut Marko, speaking to Austrian outlet OE24, brushed aside such speculation.

"Max can meet with whoever he wants. We've a valid contract and we assume that Max will stay with us," Marko said (via Planet F1)

In truth, Max Verstappen's trip to Sardinia had little to do with business. It was a short mid-season break alongside his partner Kelly Piquet, before F1 resumes at Belgium next week.

Max Verstappen congratulates George Russell after the Canadian Grand Prix. Source: Getty

The timing of the trip, however, coincided with major shifts inside Red Bull's structure. Following Christian Horner's exit, Laurent Mekies was announced as the incoming team principal at Red Bull Racing, moving from the sister team Racing Bulls. Alan Permane was appointed in Mekies' place.

Meanwhile, both Mercedes drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, have their contracts expiring in 2025. These narratives, especially with Russell suggesting ongoing 'talks' involving Verstappen, have only added fuel to the fire. And there's reason to believe the Duthman is weighing his options.

After 12 races, Red Bull sits fourth in the Constructors' standings with 172 points, well adrift of McLaren (460), Ferrari (222), and Mercedes (210).

Verstappen trails points leader Oscar Piastri by 69 points, and Yuki Tsunoda has contributed just seven of those 172 points. The imbalance of performance and the weight Verstappen carries for the team bring his contractual exit clause into sharp focus.

According to multiple reports, Verstappen can activate that clause if he is outside the top four in the Drivers' standings by the summer break. While the second half of the season remains, the threat stays, especially with no immediate answers to Red Bull's drop in form.

"Max will stay at Red Bull": Gunther Steiner on Max Verstappen's uncertain future

Max Verstappen walks after a crash in the Austrian Grand Prix. Source: Getty

Former Haas boss Gunther Steiner offered his perspective on the Max Verstappen-Mercedes saga, reinforcing his belief that the Dutchman isn't leaving Red Bull, at least not yet.

Speaking on the talkSport Racing podcast, Steiner also addressed that Jos Verstappen's public criticism of Horner had already exposed the fault lines within Red Bull's inner circle.

"Max in the moment is the best driver, and you rightly analyzed before. I think they say Max will stay at Red Bull for next year, or he'd have said, 'I stay here but I want some changes'... because he's the best in the moment has got a big say in the team. So, it's pretty normal. If he didn't get on or his father didn't get on with Christian (Horner) for sure that played a role in it." (3:45 onwards)

While Helmut Marko insists that Verstappen will honor his contract, the influence he wields is no secret, nor are his father Jos' well-documented clashes with Christian Horner.

For now, Max Verstappen’s contracted status may be enough to hold off Mercedes’ overtures. But if Red Bull fails to close the performance gap and address its structural concerns, the exit clause could quickly become reality.

