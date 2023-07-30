F1 fans gave some witty reactions to Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's comments about Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

In their fan zone interactions, the pair mentioned that the 2023 season would be so much better if Max Verstappen and Red Bull were not a part of it, as they are completely running away with both championships.

During their fan zone interactions, Lewis Hamilton said of Red Bull:

"As We develop everyone else develops so the gap is not so easy to close but to get pole position last week was incredible and I think I was just a tenth of pole once again yesterday. With Max out of the window..."

George Russell sitting beside him replied:

"Formula One would be so exciting if Max and Red Bull won't be here at the moment. No...We Super respect everything that they are doing at the moment and If you're doing a great job then you deserve the victory but the fight for the second-best team at the moment between us McLarens Ferrari and the Astons is pretty exciting."

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the comments, with one Fan pointing out that the two-time world champion keeps the minds of his rivals busy talking about him, saying:

"Max lives rent-free in Mercedes heads...It's easy Mr Russian. Just Drive Your Mercedes faster. No one stops you, Sir.

Fanele Mbuyazi @FaneleMbuyazi8



It easy Mr Russian Just Drive Your Mercedes faster. No one stops you Sir. Max lives rent free in Mercedes heads...It easy Mr RussianJust Drive Your Mercedes faster. No one stops you Sir. twitter.com/FastestPitStop…

Here are some more reactions:

Luan @morinaluan @FastestPitStop @xxoMarina if we said the same about Marcedes and Hamilton, we were called racists...

Candice Eva Wiliams  @Candice_Eva_ @FastestPitStop @xxoMarina Ya that’s how we felt about Mercedes in their dominant era lol!

MrMowersEmporium @MowersEmporium @FastestPitStop @xxoMarina There isn’t a driver I enjoy seeing lose more than George.

Jake Jennerman @Jake_Jennerman @Bofers2142 @FastestPitStop @xxoMarina I honestly dont think it’s entirely the car. I’m no Max fan, but he is indeed a force to be reckoned with behind the wheel.



I honestly think he could take a Williams or AlphaTauri car and do well with it.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell give their side on the Sprint Shootout 'mess'

Both Mercedes drivers blocked each other from setting a better lap time on the final lap of the Sprint Shootout session.

As per F1.com, Lewis Hamilton said:

“We got to the last corner, and it was seven cars trundling around. We were led to believe we didn’t have any time left which is why we were pushing. But we had plenty of time. With George... it’s the way it is.”

While Russell added:

“It was a total mess from start to finish, to be honest. Surprised we got to Q3 because there were so many mistakes on my side, and a bit of miscommunication at the end. We were stressing about the clock finishing, and I think we had more time on the clock than we expected. I was too close to the car up front and Lewis was too close to me. Bad, bad session”

It will be fascinating to see how Lewis Hamilton and George Russell perform in the main race on Sunday.