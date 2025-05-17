Max Verstappen addresses rumors of Christian Horner's Red Bull position in jeopardy

Max Verstappen has dismissed speculation over Christian Horner’s future at Red Bull Racing, calling the rumours baseless. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of the Imola GP, the Dutchman stressed that the team’s priority remains improving the performance of the RB21 rather than engaging with off-track noise.

Following the Miami GP, reports emerged suggesting Horner’s position as CEO could be under threat if the car’s upgrades at Imola failed to deliver. The recent resignation of Oliver Oakes from Alpine further fuelled speculation, with some suggesting he could be lined up as a potential successor. There were also suggestions that Horner could lose the support of Red Bull’s Thai majority owner, Chalerm Yoovidhya, if performance didn’t improve.

Verstappen downplayed the rumours, stating he had no idea where they originated. He reiterated that while the team was unsatisfied with the RB21’s current competitiveness, the focus remained on performance, not leadership changes.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 in Imola, Verstappen addressed the rumours about his Red Bull boss, saying:

“Honestly, I have no idea where they come from. I don’t follow it. So people ask me questions but I really don’t know who even puts it into the world. As a team we are not entirely happy with how we’re performing. We’re also working on being more competitive. If you ask everyone this question, nobody is satisfied with their performance. You always want to be better, to perform more. So, for me, these rumours don’t mean anything.”

Helmut Marko dismisses rumours about Christian Horner’s future at Red Bull

Helmut Marko has dismissed speculation about Christian Horner’s future at Red Bull as “nonsense.” Rumours had suggested that Red Bull GmbH in Austria was considering a leadership change, with names like former Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes and ex-AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost linked as potential successors.

Marko, however, firmly rejected the claims, stating that nothing is changing within the team. He suggested the rumours may have been an attempt by someone to gain attention or stir unnecessary intrigue, but emphasised that Horner’s position remains secure.

Asked by Sky Sports Germany about the speculation surrounding the future of the Red Bull team principal, Marko said:

“That’s complete nonsense. Someone seems to want to make themselves important again. For us, everything remains the same.”

Since a female employee made allegations against him in March 2024, Christian Horner has faced scrutiny regarding his future at Red Bull. The team’s handling of driver decisions involving Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez, and Liam Lawson has only intensified the criticism. The departures of key personnel like Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley have further fuelled speculation about internal unrest.

Currently, Red Bull are placed third in the constructors’ championship with 105 points, behind Mercedes with 141 points and leaders McLaren with 246 points. In the drivers’ standings, Max Verstappen holds third place with 99 points, trailing Oscar Piastri by 32 points and Lando Norris by 16 points.

