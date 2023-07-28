Max Verstappen claims Mercedes were even more dominant than the kind of dominance Red Bull enjoy this season

Max Verstappen is confident of Red Bull’s limited upgrade and its improvement over the course of the season.

Despite a dominant car, the Dutchman reckons Mercedes were more dominant than Red Bull in the past.

Asked by Sportskeeda how confident he was of their pace after the final upgrade of the season and the momentum they would carry into the season, Max Verstappen said:

“Oh yeah I mean I think we have a quick car. Of course there a lot of other teams that brought a lot more than us this year because we couldn’t. But yeah we are very happy with how the car is performing. Our Saturday was not ideal but I think on a Sunday you could see. The upgrades we brought I think was a good race to see it work.”

Asked about the winning streak, the statistics, and their importance to him, Max Verstappen said:

“I think mean its means more to the team. From my side I try to focus on every single race and trying to get it right. So yeah we just try to keep it going honestly and just enjoy the moment but I think it’s just an incredible achievement from the whole team. Yes we have the dominant car but its also easy to make mistakes and then not win one race and also the streak is gone right."

"Even in the dominant years of Mercedes, they couldn’t make it happen. And I think it was probably more dominant then, or what we have at the moment or what McLaren has. Because they were a lot more retirements going on just with reliability stuff. So I am really proud to be a part of the team and achieve something like this.”

Unbothered with their performance slacking any time soon, Max Verstappen is confident of the upgrades Red Bull brought to Hungary. With this upgrade being the final one of the season, the Dutchman was glad to see the positive results and is positive the momentum will continue through the season.

While the double champion has always been hesitant about records and statistics, he feels it is something that meant more to his team. He claimed he was more focused on the race weekends and maximizing the result to maintain the winning streak, a feat that can be difficult to achieve despite a dominant car.

Suggesting that Mercedes were more dominant than Red Bull in their heyday, the Red Bull driver believes that even then the Silver Arrows found it difficult to maintain their winning streak despite their dominant car.

Max Verstappen reckons the RB19 is better to drive than the RB18

Max Verstappen believes that the RB19 is better in terms of drivability compared to its 2022 predecessor. He claimed it was also an easier car to set up. Explaining the inconsistency in performance at the Hungarian GP weekend, the 26-year-old felt that there are multiple areas that need to be optimized through the race weekend to able to maximize the potential of the car. In Budapest, he claims that tire management was key to achieving the desired result.

Asked about how it felt to drive the current car given the mixed weekend in Hungary, Max Verstappen replied saying:

“It’s nicer than last year and it also probably even easier to setup. Yeah its good balance honestly. Obviously some races is better than others. For example, even last weekend on Saturday I was not happy and on Sunday yes I was. So its also just tying to get the tyres in the window. So there area a lot of things that are, you have to pay attention to, to really optimise everything.”

Missing out on pole by a narrow margin of 0.008 seconds in Hungary, Max Verstappen was disappointed with his car performance when he spoke to the media including Sportskeeda after qualifying. However, come Sunday, the Dutchman dominated the race after the opening laps and was able to clinch a victory with a lead of 33 seconds.

Currently, the double world champion leads the driver’s championship by a margin of 110 points and is on his way to comfortably clinch his third consecutive world championship.