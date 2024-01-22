“Max Verstappen drives like a maniac away from the race track too": Fans react to the Dutchman's hilarious driver's license test anecdote

In a recent interview, reigning three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen revealed a light-hearted anecdote from the time he was applying for a road license.

As the F1 world gears up for the 2024 season, Red Bull's Verstappen stands tall as one of, if not the, best drivers on the planet. However, it wasn't always the same for the 26-year-old.

The Dutchman reminisced about the time when he was 18, taking his strides towards the world of motorsports. Recalling the time when he took the test to secure a road license, he recounted a moment during the driving test when he defied the examiner's instructions.

Verstappen revealed:

"The examiner told me to go right and I went left."

He added:

"Then I didn’t give way [to pedestrians at a crossing]. He was not very happy. I argued with him because I thought they were not actually at the crossing. So I was, like, 'But they’re not there yet, so why should I stop?'"

As Verstappen shared his tale from the past, fans online came up with some hilarious reactions to his story.

"He drives like a maniac away from the race track too", one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Bro had GP as his examiner", another added.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"He obviously didn't want to lose lap time while he stopped for them....", another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fast forward to this date, Max Verstappen is now a three-time F1 world champion. The Dutchman won a record 19 races in the 2023 season, clinching the world title for a third consecutive year.

Max Verstappen says he is not allowed to take part in risky sports

Speaking to formule1.nl, Max Verstappen shed light on the intricacies of his Red Bull contract, which prohibits the Dutch driver from taking part in any activities that might pose a risk of injury.

Verstappen spoke about this contractual limitation, stating:

"No dangerous sports. I haven't skied in five years because of the risk of breaking or twisting something with all the consequences that entails."

"And of course also in the knowledge that there are still years to come in which I have a great chance to become champion again and win races," he added.

The 26-year-old driver also pointed out the dangers of cycling and rally car racing, stating:

"Cycling is also dangerous. When I go cycling, I at least put on a helmet. But rallying, at 180 kilometres per hour through the trees, I don't see myself doing that.

Max Verstappen was asked also if he envisions a life outside Formula 1 at the moment. However, the Dutchman resolutely denied moving past the world of racing. He said:

"That is possible in theory, but no, I cannot imagine that at the moment. I'm still in the middle of it now and we are working on everything."