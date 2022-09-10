"It will be an interesting battle tomorrow"- Max Verstappen hoping to take the fight to Ferrari following 2022 F1 Italian GP qualifying

Max Verstappen is hoping to take the fight to Ferrari on race day after qualifying in second place for the 2022 F1 Italian GP, behind Charles Leclerc.

The reigning champion was expected to put on a clinic at the low downforce friendly Autodromo Nazionale di Monza after his masterclass at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps a fortnight ago. The Red Bull garage, however, found themselves trailing Ferrari right from the first Free Practice session.

Despite gaining some ground in the final Free Practice session earlier today, the Scuderia found the pace and the performance to have both cars in the top three, with Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen.

The Dutchman does have a five-place grid penalty waiting for him come race day. A new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE has been fitted into the Power Unit PU) of his Red Bull RB18. As things stand, he is expected to start much below P2, unless more components are added.

Despite his deficit against Leclerc, Max Verstappen is expecting a closer battle on Sunday. Speaking in his post-session interview on the grid with Davide Valsecchi, the 24-year-old said:

“It was close but of course, we chose to go for a little bit more downforce around here and I think over one lap it is maybe not the best. I think for tomorrow it can be quite strong and also knowing we have to start a bit back. All in all, it was a good lap. I enjoyed it and the whole weekend so far and I think it will be an interesting battle tomorrow.”

When asked what his plans were for the start of the race, Verstappen added:

“Just try to stay out of trouble of course, in the beginning and just work my way forward.”

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen not a fan of F1 sprint races

Max Verstappen has revealed that he is not a fan of F1 sprint races, admitting that the emotions that come with racing on a Sunday are special for every driver.

Max Verstappen has the best record in the short-lived history of sprint races in the sport, which were first introduced in 2021. The Dutchman has one win and two P2 finishes in the three sprint races held in 2021 and has two wins in two sprint races thus far in 2022.

Despite having a favorable run with the shorter format race, Max Verstappen does not like it as it is not the kind of race he grew up with. In an interview with Motorsport-Magazin during the 2022 F1 Dutch GP weekend, the defending world champion let his feelings be known. The Red Bull man said:

“I just don’t like the sprints. The emotions on a Sunday should be special. That’s the only day you should race. That’s how I grew up. Sunday is the day to race. The sprints we’ve done so far haven’t really changed anything in the results. Everyone starts on the same tyre and finishes the sprint in the same position from which they started.”

As things stand, only one sprint race remains to be run this season and is scheduled to be held in Sao Paolo during the penultimate race weekend of the year.

