"Max Verstappen and George Russell are more exciting than the championship fight": Fans react to the Toto Wolff-Christian Horner back and forth

Fans seem to be enjoying the ongoing battle between Max Verstappen and George Russell, both on and off the track. It turned more interesting after the Mercedes driver and his Red Bull counterpart's efforts were aided by their respective team principals, Toto Wolff and Christian Horner.

Red Bull and Mercedes were involved in two head-on clashes in back-to-back race weekends in Spain and Canada. In Barcelona, Verstappen and Russell collided on the track, whereas in Montreal, Russell seemed to have brake tested Verstappen, following which Red Bull filed a complaint to the FIA against Mercedes.

The FIA, after careful consideration, rejected the complaint. However, it triggered fiery exchanges between the two team principals as Wolff called Red Bull's action "petty and small", whereas Horner stood by his team's action.

"First of all, it took team Red Bull Racing two hours before they launched the protest, so that was in their doing. You know, honestly, it’s so petty and so small. They’ve done it in Miami. Now they launched two protests. They took one back because it was ridiculous," Toto Wolff said to Sky Sports.

Responding to it, here's what Christian Horner said:

“No, absolutely not [no regrets],” he said. “I mean, it’s a team’s right to do so. You know, we saw something we didn’t think was quite right. You have the ability to put it in front of the stewards and so that’s what we chose to do. Absolutely no regrets in that.”

As the interview surfaced on the internet, fans shared their take on social media and revealed that they enjoyed the rivalry between Max Verstappen and George Russell more than the title fight between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Here's how they reacted to the interview on Instagram:

"Max [Verstappen] and George [Russell] more exciting than the actual championship fight," said a fan.

"Karen Horner and RedBull always have something to complain about other team," another fan wrote.

"The irony of Toto claiming you win and lose on the track is mind boggling," wrote a fan.

"Yeah no I'm sorry, that was a petty move from george and should have been penalized. He was trying to bait max and that kind of behavior should be discouraged," a fan wrote.

"Can't wait to see more George Russell and Max Verstappen battles," another fan wrote.

"Red Bull should find a good second driver firstly, then protest," wrote a fan.

George Russell believes a race ban on Max Verstappen will not be "unjust"

During the 2025 Spanish GP, Max Verstappen and George Russell made contact, which the FIA regarded as deliberate, and penalized him with a 10-second time penalty and three penalty points. The Red Bull driver is currently standing with 11 penalty points, and one more point to his Superlicence will see him getting a race ban, something that will not be "unjust", believes Russell.

George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track - Source: Getty

"If he gets to 12 points it [a ban] wouldn't be unjust. At the end of the day, that's why the penalty points are there. If you keep driving recklessly you will accumulate points, and get punished with a race ban. You've got it in your own hands and it doesn't go without risk." (Via PlanetF1)

Missing a race could be hugely complicated for Verstappen as the Dutchman is fighting for his fifth straight F1 trophy.

