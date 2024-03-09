"Max Verstappen has loyalty unlike Lewis Hamilton": Fans react to the Red Bull driver claiming he will leave the team if Helmut Marko departs

F1 fans have thrown shade at Lewis Hamilton whilst praising three-time world champion Max Verstappen's loyalty toward Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko amidst the Austrian's suspension rumors.

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP qualifying, Marko was being investigated by Red Bull as a subject in the information leaks relating to the probe into team principal Christian Horner's 'inappropriate behavior' probe.

While speaking with ORF, the 80-year-old said:

"I'll put it this way, it's difficult to judge, or let's put it this way, ultimately, I'll decide for myself what I do. The theoretical possibility always exists. I think it's such a complex issue. Again, we want peace in the team. This world championship will be difficult enough with 24 races and we have to concentrate on that."

Max Verstappen came to the aid of Marko and told Sky Sports:

"My loyalty in general to Red Bull, but also to him, after all for what he has done for me goes very far. I've always said, especially after Dietrich's passing, with everyone in the team, that I find it really important that we keep the key team together because that's how we have performed really well and that's how we will perform really well in the future.

"They know that. For me, Helmut is a very key factor in that and he has to stay for me, for sure."

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Max Verstappen's comments on X, with one fan pointing out that Lewis Hamilton doesn't share the same loyalty, saying:

"Max has loyalty unlike Lewis."

Max Verstappen extends support to Helmut Marko amidst suspension rumors

Max Verstappen stated that Helmut Marko has been a 'key member' in the Red Bull history and they must do everything to keep him within the team.

As quoted by the aformentioned source, the Dutch driver said:

"He has built this team from the ground up with Dietrich's blessing and I think he's always kept a good relationship with a lot of people in the team and backed the important people and in crucial moments as well. He's definitely a key member now for the future."