Max Verstappen makes his feelings crystal clear about taking a sabbatical in 2026

Max Verstappen has dismissed speculation that he could take a sabbatical from Formula One in 2026. Speaking to De Telegraaf in Imola, the Red Bull Racing driver reaffirmed his commitment to staying in the sport until the end of the 2028 season.

Although Verstappen’s contract runs through 2028, rumours had suggested he might step away in 2026 and return with another team in 2027. The Dutchman, however, made it clear that he has no such plans and intends to see out his deal with Red Bull.

He acknowledged that 2025 has been challenging in terms of performance and results, but insisted the situation was still far better than being uncompetitive. For now, Verstappen remains focused on improving with Red Bull and staying on the grid for the foreseeable future.

Asked if a sabbatical was likely in 2026 and the rumors surrounding such a possibility, Max Verstappen said:

“Not true in any case. There is no question of that, my intention is to last in Formula 1 at least through 2028. Obviously I don't like everything in this environment, but I do like working with the people around me and the racing itself. Although a fourth place like in Miami is not what I'm doing it for. But it's always better than finishing last.”

Max Verstappen reckons the next few races will decide his future with Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen has reiterated his intention to continue with Red Bull Racing beyond the 2025 season, stating that leaving the team is not currently on his mind. He acknowledged that upcoming races will be crucial in terms of performance and could play a role in shaping his future. Verstappen suggested that only unexpected or unusual circumstances could prompt him to walk away from Red Bull, underlining his commitment to the team.

While the Dutchman has been linked with a move to Aston Martin for 2026, he has consistently dismissed such speculation. He remains focused on Red Bull’s progress and is committed to turning around the team's 2025 campaign. With his contract running until the end of 2028, Verstappen has publicly maintained his desire to honour the deal, despite ongoing rumours about his long-term plans.

Speaking to De Telegraaf in Imola about his future with Red Bull, Max Verstappen said:

“I did always say that to the team. That's the intention, unless strange things happen. But that [a departure] is not my intention at the moment. Because first I want to see how the rest of the season – or at least part of it – goes That big, decent steps can be made by the team. The next few races are very important. Yes, also for my future. Then I'm not even necessarily just talking about next year, but in general. I think everyone in the team realizes that too.”

Red Bull Racing is currently third in the constructors’ standings with 105 points, trailing reigning champions McLaren by 141 points and Mercedes by 36. Max Verstappen is also third in the drivers’ championship with 99 points, 16 behind Lando Norris and 32 off leader, Oscar Piastri.

McLaren has emerged as the dominant force in the 2025 season, consistently delivering strong performances across the first six races. The Papaya team's pace and execution have made it the benchmark for rivals in both championships.

Red Bull, on the other hand, has faced ongoing performance issues with the RB21, which have hindered the team's competitiveness. Verstappen’s inability to convert two pole positions into victories this year marks a career first and underlines the challenges the team is currently grappling with.

