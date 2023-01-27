Max Verstappen reveals all the work F1 drivers do behind the scenes: "Basically, we go through the whole day"

Two-time world champion Max Verstappen recently shared what F1 drivers do on race weekends apart from driving. Most F1 fans mainly focus on the on-track sessions and some driver interviews. However, F1 drivers have a lot more on their plates than that.

Speaking to Speedweek, Max Verstappen revealed how most F1 drivers' time goes into important meetings with their respective teams. Team meetings can take anywhere from half an hour to 90 minutes, according to the Dutchman. He said:

“The most important meeting is the team meeting in the morning. That can take 90 minutes. If everything goes smoothly, this meeting will be over in half an hour. Basically, we go through the whole day. Then, of course, there are performances for the sponsors. We have a lot to do."

Verstappen delved deeper into how drivers interacted with race control following the first two practice sessions. In this meeting, they usually discuss the track, safety, and other aspects of the race weekend.

Time-wise, the meeting can range from around 10 minutes to more than an hour. Furthermore, drivers also have meetings with Pirelli and the GPDA. Max Verstappen explained:

“The drivers meet with the race control in the evening after the first two free practice sessions. We sometimes go into events from the past grand prix. Or we talk about the safety issues of the track. Here, too, the range is large."

"I've sat in meetings that were over in ten minutes. If a discussion arises, it can turn into an hour and a half. Then we also have a meeting with Pirelli or as part of the GPDA driver association.”

This tells us that apart from driving, attending interviews, and drivers' press conferences, F1 racers have loads of other meetings to attend as well. Hence, a race weekend can be extremely hard at times.

Max Verstappen confident for the 2023 F1 season despite FIA's penalty on Red Bull

During the 2022 F1 season, the FIA investigated Red Bull for breaching the cost cap. Hence, the governing body punished the team by fining them $7 million and even reduced their wind tunnel test time. Despite all this, Max Verstappen believes that Red Bull will emerge on top and defend their championship.

The Dutchman admits that the penalty will affect the team in some way but has faith in his team members. Moreover, Red Bull already has the blueprint for a championship-winning car from 2022. Hence, they will not have too much trouble making a powerful car for next season.

Max Verstappen said:

“Well, I mean, it will affect us, but how much? I don’t know yet. I’m confident that the team, and the people we have, can use that as extra motivation to try and do even better. I know, of course, they always give their best."

"But we have a very competitive car, we have a lot of great ideas, I think, already for next year as well with the car, and hopefully it’s going to be enough.”

Since Red Bull are reigning world champions, they already have less wind tunnel test time on their hands. The Austrian outfit will need everything in order to keep Ferrari and Mercedes behind them next season.

