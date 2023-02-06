Max Verstappen has always kept his social media presence minimal and subtle. He has even mentioned several times that he does not like to be flashy and wants to keep his private and off-season lives away from social media. Though most of it is true, he was recently seen with Red Bull Racing content creator Elly, as they made a trendy TikTok video together.

In the showy video, Elly kept lip-syncing the song with Verstappen. This was filmed during the Red Bull car launch event that happened in New York City on February 3rd, 2023. Along with TikTok, the video was also posted on Elly's official Instagram account, with the caption saying:

"2023 WDC or next TikTok star?"

Of course, this video of Max Verstappen making a TikTok video where he performed some moves was both surprising and hilarious to watch. Though the Dutchman is occasionally humorous, he has always kept a serious and subtle personality whenever he is in front of a camera. Hence, this video of him making a trendy TikTok video that had a hip-hop song was shocking to see.

F1 Twitterati react to Max Verstappen's feature in a TikTok video

After the video went live, thousands of F1 fans on all social media platforms lost their minds. Since Max Verstappen has never been seen making such a flashy TikTok video with a hip-hop song, people were absolutely shocked. Apart from comments on TikTok and Instagram, several fan accounts reposted the video on Twitter for other fans to witness.

F1 Twitterati expressed their surprise at the video and were simply unable to believe that the two-time world champion agreed to take part in the TikTok. Some were so shocked that they refused to believe that it was really Max Verstappen. Others praised Elly, Red Bull Racing's content creator, for getting the Dutchman to be in the video. Fans even wanted to know about the conversation and the planning they had before making this video.

"I CANT STOP WATCHING THIS"

"It’s an animatronics I refuse to believe max actually agreed to this"

"She deserves an award for getting Max to do this. That’s an achievement"

"I just want to know how she initiated doing this tiktok and what she told him to do"

"How the hell did she get Max to participate in a TikTok?"

"This is the most random thing ever"

"I cannot believe this is real"

"I wanna know the conversation they had"

In conclusion, thousands of fans from all social media platforms were surprised to see the TikTok video that featured Max Verstappen. This was extra special simply because of how contrasting his personality is in real life.

