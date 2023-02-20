Max Verstappen supports Lewis Hamilton’s ambition of racing in Africa - “That would be a great addition”

Max Verstappen recently spoke about how F1 should also race in Africa. Though the current race calendar is already stuffed with 23 races, the Dutchman thinks that there should be at least one race on every continent. In the past, Lewis Hamilton has also shown interest in the matter.

Speaking to RacingNews365, the two-time world champion claimed that having a race in Africa is the next logical step for F1. As the sport grows in popularity, it should be held on at least every continent. He also mentions how the sport has already been hosted in South Africa on the Kyalami circuit and how it can make a return. Max Verstappen said:

"I really think we need a race in Africa. We basically already race on every other continent, so I think that's the next step for Formula 1. Formula 1 already has a history in South Africa, so that would be a great addition to the Formula 1 calendar."

Back in 2022, F1 was in fact in talks with South Africa about hosting a Grand Prix at the Kyalami Circuit. Even though the talks soon died down, there might be a chance that the circuit will return to the race calendar in the future.

Max Verstappen happy to have Daniel Ricciardo back in Red Bull

After two tough seasons with McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo left the team but was unable to get a seat on any other team. Hence, he was appointed by Red Bull as a simulator driver. He and Max Verstappen have a good relationship as they were teammates in the Austrian team in 2018.

The Dutchman recently spoke about how good it is to have Ricciardo back in the team and how he can help them develop the car by working on the simulator. Verstappen also praised the Australian for having a lot of experience and winning several races with Red Bull as well. He said:

"I think his smile, his attitude, he has always been a professional and a super nice guy to work with as well, as a team-mate, but also for the whole team. Also, for the people back at the factory, working on the simulator will rely on his experience. He has raced in Formula 1 for a very long time, he is a race winner so we are very happy to have him on board, that is for sure."

Although Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be driving the actual car throughout the 2023 F1 season, Daniel Ricciardo will help improve the car from behind the scenes. Red Bull also mentioned how the Australian will be helping them create promotional content for the brand as he is extremely popular in the F1 community.

