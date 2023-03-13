Mercedes boss does not feel the budget cap will prevent the team's recovery: "I don't think the budget cap gives you constraints" 

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff feels the budget cap will not constrain the team from changing their design philosophy, concept, or their car development. The Austrian executive director believes that they don’t have much of a choice when it comes to changing direction in terms of the development of their car.

Speaking to on-site media, including Sportskeeda, after the Bahrain GP, Wolff said:

“Extremely difficult to catch such an advantage but it’s what we need to do. I mean we have no choice. I’m not sure the budget cap gives you constraints and the position we are, we just need to decide where we are going and put all the resources behind it. You are still developing one car. The question is only which car.”

Wolff believes they don’t have a choice but to change the car. Given their performance deficit to the front after the race, the team principal was vocal about their current car concept not working as efficiently as they expected it to. The Austrian revealed they will be taking the needed steps to decide the direction their car takes in the coming days after the Bahrain GP.

Finishing behind their customer team Aston Martin further rubbed salt into their wounds. The Silver Arrows chief has been clear that they will be making radical changes soon.

Mercedes revealed they were never going to be able to fight the Aston Martin’s in the race

Wolff revealed their cars were never going to catch the Aston Martins in Bahrain as they lacked single-lap pace. While the Mercedes drivers split the Aston Martin drivers in qualifying, the Austrian revealed they had opted for a low downforce wing. He believes they lacked the overall pace to keep the Aston Martin cars at bay.

Asked if their single-lap pace from qualifying was any consolation to their setup over the weekend, Wolff replied:

“No, I think what we did seemed to be going in the direction to give us more load overall. We opted to stay with the low-downforce wing versus the high-downforce wing. I think that would have helped us with deg. But single-lap pace was just not there, so we took a decision and we stand fully by that decision. I don’t think we could have held the Aston Martins today in any case.”

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was unable to hold off Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso. Additionally, George Russell was unable to hold off Lance Stroll, who was driving with injured hands.

Hamilton finished fifth, while the junior Briton finished seventh.

