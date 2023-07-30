Mercedes boss Toto Wolff addresses continued miscommunication between their two drivers in recent races

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff believes the miscommunication between their two drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, needs to be avoided as it has cost them solid results.

Speaking to media, including Sportskeeda, ahead of the Belgium GP, the Austrian felt that the team needed to improve their strategy to avoid scenarios like these in the future.

During the Austrian GP weekend, Lewis Hamilton claimed to have enough pace to make it to the front row of the grid, but a communication error compromised his position.

Wolff admitted that the team needed to get their drivers out in clear air to avoid such scenarios in the future, which compromised solid results. He felt that in the sprint, the British champion had the pace to qualify higher than seventh.

When asked about the frequent miscommunication between drivers both in Austria and Belgium, the Mercedes boss said:

“I think between the drivers, both of them and the direction of the team, we just need to ramp up our game. In these situations where it is about crossing the line, in tough conditions, we just got to have some precision. Very quickly you can look very good, very intelligent and very bad. You know to give you an example, if these two don’t tangle in the way they do, Max would have missed the final lap. So having said that, that’s not the driver we should be focused on but ourselves. We had the time to give them both a proper launch and Lewis was on provisional pole like before and ended up P7 and all of it together, that shouldn’t be happening.”

Zachary Smith @Zachary19899611

pic.twitter.com/25YDJ4NIRe This is simply miscommunication from Mercedes. Mercedes should’ve told Lewis that George was doing another lap, and Hamilton should’ve been told to abort. Hamilton was easily getting into Q3, without this, George would’ve probably got through to Q3

On asked if it cost Mercedes a potential front row, and how the scenario can be avoided in the future, Wolff said:

“Yeah. When you see he was leading the pack before that last lap, its clearly a problem for all of us. It’s not that he’s missed out on pole or front row, but the team has missed out on it and all of us together. It’s really a constant development and learning process and I think with the badness happened today, we I’m sure what we discussed afterwards, we’ve made the step in correcting that. But yeah, we’ve tripped up a few times now and we just need to up our game.”

Miscommunication between Mercedes and its drivers in Austria, Hungary, and Belgium impeded the team during qualifying sessions.

Toto Wolff feels dry race conditions will be a better indicator of the pace of the two Mercedes drivers

Toto Wolff believes that it was difficult to understand which among his drivers has given a better performance. The Mercedes team boss felt George Russell did not perform well in qualifying but had the pace to be competitive in the race conditions. However, he felt Hamilton had been consistent and competitive throughout the weekend.

Commenting on which Mercedes driver was in better form in Belgium, Wolff said:

“Can’t tell you .. George on a single lap looked less performant, but in the race today he was very strong in coming forward. And Lewis was very quick throughout the weekend. So very difficult to judge at that stage. So if you are going to have a dry race tomorrow, that’s going to be the point could assess what was better.”

Hamilton crossed the finish line in fourth place but was demoted to seventh in the sprint. Russell who started 18th managed surging up the grid to grab eighth place in the sprint race ahead of the Belgian GP.