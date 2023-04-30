Mercedes boss understands Max Verstappen’s frustration in the Azerbaijan F1 Sprint race after contact with George Russell

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff empathized with Max Verstappen and his frustration after clashing with George Russell. The Mercedes team boss felt the heated argument between the duo made for good off-track entertainment.

Speaking to media outlets, including Sportskeeda, the Austrian expressed his views on the incident:

“First of all, friendly exchanges between drivers is a good entertainment factor. So irrelevant. That’s a race situation that is where your trying on the outside, that’s never going to be an easy position, they collided and he had a big hole in the car and that’s certainly sub optimal for your race.

"It’s absolutely understandable that he’s upset. On the other side, George defended the position and that’s also clear that they are going to. It’s not the first time that they’ve had this situation between each other.”

Wolff felt the exchange of words between Max Verstappen and George Russell after the sprint race was understandable. The Mercedes boss empathized with the Dutchman and understood the reasons behind his frustration. Writing off the exchange of profanities as off-track entertainment, Wolff did not have an angry reaction to the Parc Ferme incident.

When asked if the Dutchman raced Mercedes cars differently, Wolff said:

“No, Max races Lewis differently but between the same generation drivers they are all fierce but it’s always within (limits). And they all know each other so well, that’s why they had this situation probably the first time when they were ten. It’s racing. I don’t know if it’s 70-30 fault or 60-40 or 50-50, it’s going to be in that ball park.”

Toto Wolff reckons Max Verstappen is likely to forget about his frustrations later

Wolff felt Max Verstappen was likely to forget his anger and what was said a few hours later. The Austrian believes all drivers are upset when they don’t win and vent their frustrations differently. He believes he would have done the same if he were George Russell or the Dutch champion.

The Mercedes boss felt his driver defended the corner well and that the Dutchman was taking a huge risk by overtaking on the outside.

When asked if it was the right manner for the Dutchman to vent his frustrations, Wolff said:

“They’re all upset when they lose. With your teammate winning, and you finish third and you haven’t got performance in the car because you have a big hole. Absolutely you’re upset, each of them vents that differently. As long as your authentic, that’s good. And Max is quite outspoken, probably forgets about it one hour later. That’s ok.”

Wolff concluded:

“If I’m George, I would be doing exactly the same. If I’m Max, I’m upset. I think he defended well. I think it’s dangerous to overtake on the outside because you could either end up in the run off or you can end up in the wall. Or you can have someone on the inside that is weak and gives you all the place in the world.

"But you know on the inside, it is quite an angle you need to achieve and if you turn round there tightly, you gonna lose out on the next straight.”

Max Verstappen made contact with George Russell as the Briton left him very little room on the narrow street circuit in Azerbaijan. The Dutchman’s car had a hole in the side pod and minor damage on the floor, which put him at a disadvantage in the race.

