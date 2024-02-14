Mercedes Technical Director James Allison reckons the rear axle of the car was one of the key areas they improvised on in W15. Speaking in a team interview at the launch of their 2024 F1 challenger, the British technical chief felt that there are many areas in their car they’ve worked on to improve performance.

Allison explained that the Mercedes W14’s unstable rear axle was one of its biggest weaknesses, which made it one of the key areas to focus on in the W15. Their 2024 car has steered away from its predecessor’s 'no sidepod' philosophy and is a completely new platform to develop from. The Brit felt that reducing the drag on the car and improving its DRS were some of the other areas they worked on over the winter.

After dashed hopes in both 2022 and 2023, the Brackley squad brought Allison back to their team mid-2023 and for the 2024 season and beyond. Since then, the Brit has been seen working closely to improve their car and its flaws. The W15 will be the first car developed upon Allison’s return and will have a lot of his influences on its design and course of development.

Speaking in an interview released by the team, the technical director of Mercedes said:

“A big focus has been on improving the previous car’s unpredictable rear axle, which the drivers often referred to as spiteful. We have worked on that to try and create a car that is reassuring to the drivers. At the beginning of a corner when you're hard on the brakes and turning in, the rear needs to feel rock solid. And then as you get towards the apex, the car needs to feel progressively more nimble, and eager, to turn. We have been trying to build that into the car.”

“We’ve also worked hard to create a less draggy car, and to add performance in the corners. There's also been some housekeeping on areas in which we had room for improvement, including the DRS effect, and pit stop performance. We were always very good at delivering a pit stop in a repeatable time, which is the key thing for a pit stop. The repeatable time that we could do our pit stops in was still three to four tenths slower than the best teams, though. So hopefully we will have moved in the right direction there.”

Mercedes' technical director feels the W15 will have a lot of layout changes to it in the first half of the season

Mercedes' Technical Director James Allison said that the W15 will go through several layout changes prior to the summer break. Speaking in an interview released by the team at the launch, the British engineer mentioned that the rear suspension layout, gearbox and chassis changes are areas that would evolve through the 2024 season. He felt most of the improvements that need to be made will have a target of the summer break.

Asked how the improvements on the car will progress through the 2024 season, the Mercedes technical director said:

“Bigger layout changes are not freed up by no longer having the hassle of racing, you make those big layout changes prior to the summer. So, when we talk about a layout change, you're generally talking about where the engine sits in the chassis, what geometry of rear suspension you're going to have on the gearbox and what changes you are going to make to the part that contains the driver.”

“Those are all three things that are hypothetically doable in the middle of a year but come at such huge opportunity cost that you would never contemplate it. But nevertheless, you need to commit to them in the preceding summer. The off-season is about proving to yourself on your internal rigs and simulators that those pieces are what you hope they might be; that it looks like it will deliver on your hopes.”

Unlike the Mercedes W14 which was an evolution of the W13, the Mercedes W15 seems to be a revolution on its predecessor. Adopting design lines similar to its competitors, the new car is said to be a fresh slate for the team to develop on.

Unlike previous generation F1 cars, the launch spec version of modern F1 cars have very few giveaways and their metal can only be tested as they hit the ground running due to the ground effect technology in play. Nonetheless, the Brackley squad’s 2024 car has impressed many who have analysed its various elements visible in the launch spec version.