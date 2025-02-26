Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli give their honest verdict after the first day of F1 pre-season test

Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell delivered a positive verdict on the W16 after their first day of running at the 2025 Bahrain pre-season test. Speaking in a team statement, both drivers noted that they had a smooth day, completing their respective test programs without any technical issues.

The Mercedes duo racked up a total of 148 laps between them. Antonelli, in his first full test session in F1 machinery, completed 78 laps, while Russell logged 70 laps. The Briton posted the second-fastest time of the day, clocking a 1:30.587, just 0.157 seconds off McLaren’s Lando Norris, who topped the timesheets. Antonelli finished seventh overall with a 1:31.428. He was 0.841 seconds behind his teammate, though his morning session featured different track and weather conditions.

For Antonelli, the day was about acclimatizing to the W16 after his initial shakedown laps, while Russell’s program was more extensive. The Briton, however, cautioned that Bahrain’s cooler-than-usual conditions might not be the best indicator of true performance. Despite that, Mercedes was able to gather crucial data on its W16, which is not an evolution of its predecessor but features design concepts inspired by Red Bull’s RB20.

Commenting on his initial outing in the W16, Antonelli said:

“That’s the first morning in the car done and it was a good session. I really enjoyed getting behind the wheel of the W16 and working through our programme. It was nice to start to build my feeling with the car and get some laps under our belt. We completed our programme but there is a lot more work to get through over the next two days. So I can’t wait to get back on track tomorrow.”

Evaluating the first day of running, Russell said:

“It was good to get in the W16 for the first day of testing and start to understand more about the car. It was a positive day as everything went smoothly and we were able to work through our programme, despite the interruption with the lights going out in the afternoon! It’s only the first day, and the cool conditions are unusual for Bahrain, so we can’t read too much into performance at the moment. We can pleased with our work today though and we’re looking forward to getting back on circuit tomorrow.”

George Russell discusses Mercedes-era post-Lewis Hamilton

George Russell believes Mercedes has moved on from Lewis Hamilton and is looking ahead to a new era in Formula 1. Speaking to media, including Sportskeeda, during a press conference, the Briton reflected on his time alongside the seven-time world champion, calling it a privilege to have competed with him as a teammate.

Russell acknowledged that Hamilton’s departure marked the end of a significant chapter for the team but emphasized that Mercedes is now focused on the future. Stepping into a leadership role, he expressed confidence in guiding the team forward alongside rookie Kimi Antonelli. With a fresh driver lineup and a renewed sense of purpose, Russell believes the Silver Arrows are ready to take on the challenges of the 2025 season.

Speaking in the press conference in Bahrain on the first day of the preseason test, the Mercedes driver said:

“Naturally, it does feel different. Of course, Lewis is such a huge personality on and off the track. But I think everybody within the team is very much excited for this next chapter. As the team may look back on fond memories I also feel grateful to have had the chance.”

“Being his teammate for three years and learning so much from him but also going head-to-head with him directly for three years. It kind of feels like the end of a chapter. But we're looking forward to the next journey. So it's very much for us at Mercedes, we're looking forward and not backward.”

Lewis Hamilton has embraced the fresh energy and new adventure at Ferrari, completing a successful 70-lap run in his first official outing with the team. Meanwhile, Mercedes is preparing for a new chapter with its revised driver lineup featuring rookie Kimi Antonelli alongside George Russell.

With multiple driver changes across the grid and competition expected to tighten, the 2025 F1 season is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated in the ground-effect era. Stable regulations could further reduce the gap between the midfield and front-runners, potentially leading to a more competitive and unpredictable championship battle.

