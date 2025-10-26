Mercedes and McLaren reportedly the two teams in breach of the 2024 F1 cost cap

Mercedes and McLaren have reportedly breached the 2024 F1 cost cap. According to a report by Sky Sports, the two aforementioned teams were the only names in this category, as Red Bull's name has not come up this time.

Amid the ongoing Mexico GP, the FIA has released a statement where it was reported that more than one team was found to have breached the F1 cost cap last year. Even though the governing body did not reveal the name of the teams, paddock charters suggest that it was Toto Wolff and Zak Brown's team that was under the radar.

The cost cap was laid out in 2021, and as per the regulation, a team must not spend over the allocated budget. If it does, the team will receive significant punishment by the governing body the very next year.

The initial cost cap was $135 million, but over the years it was adjusted to anywhere around $150-160 million per season. The costs related to the development and performance are only counted in the rules.

However, the top three paid executives and the salaries of the drivers are excluded from counting, along with marketing costs. With that said, the FIA has yet to release the names of the teams that have breached the 2024 cost cap.

The FIA released statement on F1 cost cap administration

The FIA, the F1 governing body, released a statement on the F1 cost cap administration. Sharing the update, here's what the supreme body stated,

"The FIA's Cost Cap Administration is in the process of finalising the review of the 2024 submissions from Teams and Power Unit Manufacturers, the result of which is expected to be communicated shortly."

"The FIA does not comment on individual submissions made by specific Teams and/or Power Unit Manufacturers and, as per established practice, the results of the review will be made public once assessment of all submissions are completed and finalised," the statement further added.

Lando Norris of McLaren won the Mexico GP, ahead of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and George Russell finished the race in P6, and P7, respectively.

