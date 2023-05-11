“Mercedes is not a team anymore they are a family”: Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff’s pre-race moment makes F1 fans swoon

F1 fans were left swooning when Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff came to cheer Lewis Hamilton on during the start of the F1 Miami GP 2023.

The British driver was starting from P13 after having horrible qualifying on Saturday and was downbeat about his chances of challenging his rivals. Ahead of the race, Wolff gave some encouragement to Lewis Hamilton when he was in his car on the grid.

The moment was very well received by the F1 fans on social media, who took to Twitter to give their opinions on the moment, with one even claiming that Mercedes is a family and not just another team, saying:

"Mercedes is not a team anymore they are a family now,"

Afi @wkdcule @MercedesAMGF1 @LewisHamilton Mercedes is not a team anymore they are a family now @MercedesAMGF1 @LewisHamilton Mercedes is not a team anymore they are a family now💜

"He’s had a mega performance, because when you start 13th with a car that’s really not easy [to drive]" - Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton

The Austrian was full of praise for Lewis Hamilton as he finished in P6 after starting from P13. Wolff recognized that it is not easy to make places starting so back and called the seven-time world champion's drive 'mega'.

Speaking to F1.com, he said:

“He’s had a mega performance, because when you start 13th with a car that’s really not easy [to drive], then had to plow through the field…In the end, he had real pace, overtaking the Ferrari. Finishing sixth when you start 13th… It’s a very, very good job that he’s delivered today.”

Wolff admitted that the team still needs to improve the car despite Lewis Hamilton's heroics but added that it cannot be done instantly, adding:

“I have never in my 15 years in F1 seen a ‘silver bullet’ being introduced, where suddenly you unlock half a second of performance, so I very much doubt that this is going to happen here. What I’m looking forward [to] is that we take certain variables off the table, where we believe we could have introduced something that we don’t understand in the car, and go more to, let’s say a stable platform.”

He continued:

“I think we’re chasing downforce and we’re trying to do the best possible job in terms of the mechanical platform. What we’re doing is we’re introducing a new bodywork, we’re introducing a new floor and we’re doing a new front suspension – and that’s a pretty large operation, large surgery,"

It will be interesting to see if the new upgrades will make the car more competitive instantly or not.

