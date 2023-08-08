F1 fans had a field day on social media after Aston Martin F1 team principal Mike Krack mentioned that it was possible for his team to catch Red Bull in the next 12 months, in terms of competitiveness on the track.

The Austrian team have been in a class of their own in the 2023 season, having won every single race on the calendar so far. Aston Martin looked like strong contenders to fight Red Bull at the top in the first part of the season, consistently being the second-fastest team behind the world champions. But the Silverstone-based team has fallen away in terms of competitiveness in the last few races before the summer break and is currently 3rd in the Constructors' Championship.

Speaking with PlanetF1, Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack spoke about the future of the team, saying:

“We are not switching off the tap. It is full on development [of the 2023 car]. We have set up a development plan and it was based on continuously developing the car and we follow that.

When asked if they can catch Red Bull in the next year, Krack added:

"We will try. I think it shows that with less wind tunnel time, it is possible. So everybody has to look at himself and try to put his processes correctly in place to do as good so far and maybe even better than they do.”

F1 fans were not entirely convinced by Krack's comments. One fan made a pun on the German's last name to say that his statements were delusional:

"This just in, Mike actually does the substance he’s named after!

Here are some more reactions:

John | Elite Life Lessons @elitelifelesson @redbulletin It’s good to have stretch goals for the short term, but they will have a better chance when they have an exclusive Honda power unit.

sunday2425 @funsunday25 @redbulletin As much as I think AM have improved from last year, I believe it’s too early for them to catch Red Bull. First they should focus on getting ahead of McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari again before even thinking of challenging Red Bull.

Vicente @DeMouraVicente @redbulletin Maybe they'll catch the current RedBull not the Mid season 2024 RedBull

Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll speaks on the team's current form

Lance Stroll acknowledged Aston Martin's strong start to the season, but admitted that it has been challenging for them in the past couple of races.

Speaking with Autosport, the Canadian said:

“We started the season very strong [with the] second/third fastest car in some races, depending on the track. But the last few weekends have been more challenging for us, so we definitely have a few things to work on to get back to where we want to be. Going around the corners faster and down the straights faster – that always helps!

The 24-year-old added:

“No, I mean it’s just a lot of little details. Just the usual stuff – working around some of the limitations of the car. Balance through the corner and finding some more downforce and all that kind of stuff. But, I think we have some ideas [of how to improve things], so I’m looking forward to the second half of the season.”

It will be fascinating to see how close Aston Martin can get to the top of the grid in the second half of the season.