"Missing my anniversary celebration for this" - Fans react as Mercedes tweets the launch details for its 2023 F1 challenger, the W14

The Mercedes AMG F1 team gave out details to their fans on social media about the livery launch of their 2023 challenger W14 on February 15th.

The German team will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2022 season, where they finished behind their rivals Red Bull and Ferrari in P3 in the constructor's championship.

Heading into last season, Mercedes won eight consecutive world championships but failed to develop a fast car post the regulation change in 2022. However, heading into this year, they do have some momentum after making strides to close the gap on their rivals late last season, which even resulted in their first and only win of 2022 in Sao Paulo.

Here are all the details you need to know about our 2023 launch day. Join us on February 15 to get your first look at our new W14.
We'll be streaming live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Ahead of their launch, a fan jokingly revealed on Twitter that she was missing her wedding anniversary to watch the new W14 being launched.

"Missing my anniversary celebration for this .. you better be worth it,"

"Missing my anniversary celebration for this .. you better be worth it,"

While another fan mentioned that they will cancel all their plans for the day of the launch to see the W14.

"Will be cancelling all of my plans for this admin, the things I do for u guys,"

"Will be cancelling all of my plans for this admin, the things I do for u guys,"

Here are some more tweets:

Will take some rest of work and be steady for W14

The black theme admin please don't bait us like this
It has to be black right? If it is it's gonna look so good

Ohh so much enthusiastic..
What a hype this is... The Mercedes vibe..!

Cannot wait team.... really hope the black livery is back after all the hints and cryptic posts
Mercedes will rise again

“There is no gap left behind because for many years we have discussed the succession planning in this area" - Mercedes F1 team boss

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff clarified that James Volwes' departure to Williams has not left any gap in the leadership heading into the new season. According to Motorsport, the Austrian revealed that they had been prepared for the situation for many years, stating:

“There is no gap left behind because for many years we have discussed the succession planning in this area. We've been very reliant on James' visibility, and we put an emphasis a few years ago on how that would continue if he one day would decide to do something else, whether within Mercedes or outside. James was very good in setting that up.

He added:

“We have an extremely talented team of strategists. We have nine people, some very senior, that are not always on the front line, and some that have grown within the organization. They have flown the airplane now alone in the last six months, and before that already very much just under James's supervision. So I feel very comfortable in the structure going forward. And it’s not that suddenly a big weakness has been created,”

Volwes was the Chief Strategy Officer for the Mercedes F1 team but left them to become Williams' team principal in 2023.

