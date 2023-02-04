"My favorite number is 3" - Max Verstappen sounds off title warning to rivals at Red Bull 2023 F1 car launch

Max Verstappen recently spoke about how he would like to win his third drivers' world championship in the 2023 F1 season. On February 3rd, Red Bull revealed their new 2023 car, the RB19, along with announcing their new partnership with Ford. After the event, the Dutchman shared how he would like to approach the next season.

When asked whether he could win his third championship in 2023, Verstappen told Sky Sports:

"Well, my favorite number is number 3 (in reference to a possible 3rd title). I mean you always try to go for it. But I don't know if we are gonna be good enough, of course, as a team we believe we are. We are very motivated, we have come off the back of a very strong year and we are working flat out to try to achieve that."

Max Verstappen further delved into how he and his team have worked extremely hard to achieve as many points and wins as possible. The two-time world champion was also slightly unsure whether Red Bull would be as dominant as last year but expressed full confidence in the team. He added:

"Everyone back at the factory, the whole winter we worked flat out. Once I came back from my holiday, I have also been working flat out and trying to be in the best shape possible. Once you get back into the car, you know that it's go time and you have to deliver."

After the FIA found out that Red Bull breached the cost cap in the 2021 F1 season, they handed a hefty penalty to the team. One of the major punishments was a reduction in wind tunnel test time. Both Verstappen and team boss Christian Horner have spoken about the difficulties they are facing while developing the new 2023 car.

Max Verstappen shares his thoughts on Red Bull's 2023 car livery

Although F1 fans were not hugely impressed by Red Bull's 2023 car livery launch, Max Verstappen was quite satisfied with it. The Austrian team has used the same livery as last season and has only added or subtracted a few sponsors.

After the car was launched at the event, Max Verstappen explained how he liked the car's livery when it was first introduced and never wanted any significant changes, saying:

“Well I think our livery has been pretty similar for a couple of years now, but I always find it a cool-looking car. It really shows you the Red Bull colors all over the space. But we’ve had a lot of success with that, so why do you need to change it up? Obviously, we have a few more partners on the car and a few new partners as well and that’s what it’s all about.”

The Red Bull livery might be the same as last season, but the actual car used for the races will look quite different than the show car fans saw at the car launch.

