"Ngl this is pretty mid": Fans react to Red Bull's special livery for the 2023 F1 US GP

F1 fans were left disappointed with the new Red Bull livery for the 2023 US GP in Austin, Texas this weekend.

The world champions turned to their fans to come up with special liveries for the three races in the USA this season as part of a campaign named 'Make Your Mark'. For the race in Miami earlier this season Red Bull had chosen a designer from Argentina and picked his design to run on their livery.

Once again, they have chosen a designer from Argentina, Franco Cavallone, who beat two thousand other competitors. His Texan-based flag livery was picked for the Grand Prix this weekend.

However, F1 fans weren't too impressed by it as they took to social media, with one fan even claiming that the livery was just 'mid', commenting:

"Ngl (not gonna lie) this is pretty mid."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Red Bull team boss speaks on the special livery for US GP

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner was very excited to see the livery competition come to life amongst their fan base in the United States of America this season.

He was also complimentary toward Franco Cavallone for the Texas-based livery. Speaking with Autosport, Horner said:

“It’s really exciting to see this unique, fan led competition come to life and coincide with the growth of Formula 1 and our supporters in the US, and to invite our global fanbase into the team and our garage to make their mark and design the very livery we race with. I think Franco has done an excellent job and the car looks incredible showcasing the Texan colours and culture.

"It’s not every day we release a one-off livery, so it’s even more special that it’s designed by our fans. Our hunger for winning continues for the remainder of the season, so hopefully this livery will be as winning as Martina’s in Miami, which saw Max and Checo finish on the top two steps of the podium."

Although it might not be the best livery that Red Bull have ever produced, the team won't be focused on that as they will look to maintain their winning streak heading into the sprint weekend in Austin.

The team will look to make a hat trick of wins at the track this weekend and build on their dominant season by winning yet another race in 2023.