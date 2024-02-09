"Nico doesn't tolerate rumors": Fans react to Nico Hulkenberg's clarification that he did not sign a contract extension with Haas

F1 fans were left surprised after Haas F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg clarified that he hadn't signed a contract extension with the team for the 2025 season.

The German returned full-time to the sport last season after cameos in the Aston Martin in the 2020 and 2022 terms. In the early part of the 2023 season, Hulkenberg showed his exceptional skills behind the wheel to earn crucial points for the team.

His performances earned him a contract with the team for the 2024 season alongside Kevin Magnussen. Alex Harrington of Sports Illustrated reported in a now-deleted post that Nico Hulkenberg was going to drive for Haas in the 2025 season as well after extending his contract once again. He said (via PlanetF1):

“Nico Hulkenberg has confirmed to me that he has an extended contract with Haas. He will race for them in 2025. Kevin Magnussen is still waiting. They couldn’t give me more details.”

However, the German quickly denied the report and claimed that he had done no such thing, tweeting:

“Don‘t believe everything. Someone took a joke a bit too serious.”

F1 fans took to social media to give their reaction to the incident

"Nico doesn't tolerate rumors."

Here are some more reactions:

Some fans also believed that the German should go for the Mercedes seat vacated by Lewis Hamilton in 2025:

Nico Hulkenberg analyzes his 2023 campaign with Haas

Nico Hulkenberg stated that he enjoyed his return to the sport despite the Haas car not being competitive throughout the year.

Speaking with F1.com after the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP, the German said:

“I have, I have very much actually. Whilst obviously, the season sporting-wise is not satisfying and not what we wanted, far from it actually, still all the other positives outweigh the difficult Sundays and the lack of points.

“Just being in the competition again, fighting on Lap 1, that thrill, that excitement, and altogether the work with the team… even the traveling, the [other] stuff, it’s all good. I feel happy and ready for another one.”

Nico Hulkenberg will hope that the 2024 challenger is more competitive and provides him more opportunities to score points.