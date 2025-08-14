“Not the talk of a winner”: Fans react as Lewis Hamilton urged by former F1 boss towards ‘no point’

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been struggling in the SF25 while his teammate Charles Leclerc continues putting in decent performances. Amid Hamilton's recent form and downbeat comments, former F1 Boss Guenther Steiner came out with retirement advice. Fans came out and reacted to the same.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton has been struggling since the onset of the ground-effect cars. The seven-time F1 champion moved from Mercedes to Ferrari after the 2024 season with the hopes of winning the 8th F1 title, but things have taken a southward turn.

The Briton has failed to get to grips with the SF25 and is currently being beaten by teammate Charles Leclerc in the same machinery. The struggles have been prominent in the last couple of F1 races, where Lewis Hamilton failed to make the Q3 session, whereas Leclerc took pole position.

Ad

Trending

After the Hungarian GP qualifying, Hamilton came out and commented that he's “useless”. The race at Budapest didn't go that well either, with the Briton finishing outside the points, a lap down on the leaders.

Amid this, Haas’ Former Team Principal, Guenther Steiner, came out and commented on Hamilton's performance, and raised questions about a possible retirement. He said,

“He has lost his self-confidence. If you no longer believe in yourself, you cannot perform.”

Ad

“When reality doesn’t live up to expectations, you lose confidence in yourself. But if you no longer enjoy it, if you realise you’re just struggling, then there’s no point. Then it’s better to say: I tried, it didn’t work, and I’m quitting,” added Steiner. (via Web.de)

F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Practice & Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty

Fans came out and took a shot at Guenther Steiner as they said,

Ad

“He is a 7 time world champion. He didn't become that way because of quitting.”

Another commented, “Not the talk of a winner.”

F1blag @f1blag @Planet_F1 Not the talk of a winner.

Ad

“Never giving up is like, the number 1 first requirement of any athlete lmfao,” wrote another.

Some came out and pointed at Guenther Steiner’s unsuccessful run with Haas as they commented,

“says a guy who was kicked out from haas after so many failures and he wasn't leaving himself”

MRF @MRFonX @Planet_F1 says a guy who was kicked out from haas after so many failures and he wasn't leaving himself

Ad

Another mentioned, “Is that what Gunther did??”

“Lewis a quitter ? Strange comment. And Steiner has achieved what……?” wrote another user on X.

Guenther Steiner details the importance of the 2026 season for Lewis Hamilton's future

F1 will introduce a new set of regulations for the 2026 season, including a new chassis and power unit. Lewis Hamilton has struggled since the onset of the current generation ground effect cars, and Guenther Steiner believes the regulation changes in 2026 could either make or break the Briton's future. He said,

Ad

“With the new ground-effect cars. Lewis struggled from the start. And in 2026 there will be new cars, new engines and no one knows who will be strong then. Maybe he says, ‘I’ll take that with me [into 2026]’. But if that doesn’t work either, then it’s over.” (via Web.de)

Lewis Hamilton currently trails Charles Leclerc by over 40 points in the F1 championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More