“On par, does he know?" - F1 fans react to Sergio Perez's claims of matching Max Verstappen's performance this season

F1 fans were savage in their reactions after Red Bull driver Sergio Perez recently mentioned that he has been on par with teammate Max Verstappen this season.

The Mexican driver has been able to win two races as compared to Verstappen's six in 2023. In the first four races of the season, Sergio Perez was clearly a match for the reigning world champion as he shared the wins with him. But in the past two races, Max Verstappen has showcased his class and outmatched Perez.

However, in his pre-race interview ahead of the Spanish GP, Sergio Perez said:

"I've been a match to Max since the beginning of the season, in one way or another. It is sometimes better, sometimes worse and it's where I believe you have to be.

"I think being teammates with Max is probably the toughest thing you can have because he is a driver who has the most form of all, and I do believe it's possible to beat him."

But F1 fans on social media did not take the Mexican's claims kindly. One even wrote that Perez seems to be blissfully unaware of the reality:

“On par” Does he know?"

"I have been on par with Max since the beginning of the season, sometimes better, sometimes worse. And that's how it should be. Being Max's teammate is probably the most challenging thing because he is the most in-form driver."



"On par" Does he know?

Here are some more reactions to Perez's comments:

F1LukeSam @F1LukeSam @RBR_Daily Bro is closer to Hamilton than Verstappen in the standings @RBR_Daily Bro is closer to Hamilton than Verstappen in the standings

Arshman @Arshman95 @RBR_Daily He was only better in Baku, nowhere else @RBR_Daily He was only better in Baku, nowhere else

AGM @StuckWFriends @RBR_Daily HAHAHAHA lol no Checo, u have never and will never be on Max’ level @RBR_Daily HAHAHAHA lol no Checo, u have never and will never be on Max’ level

F1 Noob @F1Noob

One weekend where he was slightly better: Baku

3 weekends where he was slightly worse: Bahrain, Jeddah and Miami

2 weekends where he was a lot worse: Australia and Monaco @RBR_Daily Sometimes better, sometimes worse. Let's translate that:One weekend where he was slightly better: Baku3 weekends where he was slightly worse: Bahrain, Jeddah and Miami2 weekends where he was a lot worse: Australia and Monaco @RBR_Daily Sometimes better, sometimes worse. Let's translate that:One weekend where he was slightly better: Baku3 weekends where he was slightly worse: Bahrain, Jeddah and Miami2 weekends where he was a lot worse: Australia and Monaco

SuperMax @SuperMaxV331 @RBR_Daily Thats why he is 39 point behind without any mechanical failures? @RBR_Daily Thats why he is 39 point behind without any mechanical failures? 😂

"I just want to maximize my weekends, not think too much about the championship" - Sergio Perez

The Red Bull driver, who is currently P2 in the championship, stated that he is focused on getting a better result from the weekend to remain in contention.

As per F1.com, Sergio Perez said:

“No, not really. I just want to maximize my weekends, and not think too much about the championship. It’s all about maximizing weekends after weekends, getting the maximum positions I possibly can, and then going from there, really. Anything can still happen. We have so many races ahead that it can turn around fairly quickly. The speed is there, which is the most positive, and we just have to go from there.

"Making sure we qualify well, making sure we are racing well, not making mistakes. When we have a bad day, make sure we get as many points as possible, that will be the key. We cannot afford any more slip-ups in the championship.”

It will be interesting to see how the Mexican bounces back from the Monaco disappointment in Barcelona this week. Given it's a traditional track, it will be a bit more difficult for Perez to challenge his teammate for the pole position and the win.

