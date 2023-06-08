"One race, chill": Fans don't believe Mercedes has the momentum to challenge Red Bull

F1 fans were not convinced that after their double podium finish in Barcelona, Mercedes are back and will challenge Red Bull in 2023.

The German team had their most successful weekend of the season in Barcelona as Lewis Hamilton finished P2 ahead of his teammate George Russell. Although Mercedes did make a step up in performance and were faster than Aston Martin and Ferrari, they still finished 23 seconds behind Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

F1 fans took to social media when there was a lot of chatter about the German team's resurgence with one fan even claiming that it was just one race, saying:

"One race, chill"

Here are some more reactions:

Kireth @kirethk



Red Bull winning every race this year @F1 No - are u madRed Bull winning every race this year @F1 No - are u mad 😅Red Bull winning every race this year 👍

Haron Kipkorir @developerharon @F1 They have not regained enough momentum. It was just a good weekend for them. @F1 They have not regained enough momentum. It was just a good weekend for them.

PapaUwUx 😼 @PapaUwUx @F1 Mercedes fanboys are on super copium and turbo hopium. Do they really expect Ferrari and Aston to underperform every weekend? @F1 Mercedes fanboys are on super copium and turbo hopium. Do they really expect Ferrari and Aston to underperform every weekend?

Clayton @ClaytonnManning @F1 Considering the race is one Mercedes does well at, Leclerc and Perez started in the back, and Alpine struggled, doubt it @F1 Considering the race is one Mercedes does well at, Leclerc and Perez started in the back, and Alpine struggled, doubt it

Dan @Daniely79 @F1 No they haven’t but they have a baseline for a car that can next season. Important they get the next steps right. Finish second and use their time wisely in the wind tunnel. @F1 No they haven’t but they have a baseline for a car that can next season. Important they get the next steps right. Finish second and use their time wisely in the wind tunnel.

Mercedes F1 engineer analyzes their performance in Barcelona

Mercedes Trackside Engineering Director Andrew Shovlin stated that it was a good weekend for the team in Spain as it showcased that the upgrade has worked on the W14.

As per F1.com, Shovlin said:

"It’s great to see both cars on the podium again. It’s been a while! We’re obviously pleased with the result but it’s more satisfying to see the progress with the car. The Team have been working flat out since the Bahrain test to bring improvements to the car, and it’s nice to see that the recent updates appear to have brought performance.

"The drivers did a great job balancing the need to push to overtake today with the tire management requirements. The Team also did really well optimizing the race. For sure this track suits the car, especially on the long run, so we’re realistic about our chances in Montreal."

"We seem to be moving in the right direction though and that’s the main thing. We’ve made good progress in the championship; Max is clearly out of arms reach for us at the moment, but we had fun today and we’re looking forward to the next races."

Although, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was less optimistic saying:

“I’m never optimistic. Only fools are optimistic. But in general, I think it feels different than last year. There’s still bouncing and it’s interesting to understand why. But we’ve learned so much over the past 12 months, so in general, I have a lot of reasons to be cautiously optimistic.”

It will be fascinating to see if the German team can challenge the world champion Red Bull on other track layouts in the next races before the break.

