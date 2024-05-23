"Or maybe… George Russell is quite handy over a lap?" - Fans react to pundit questioning if Lewis Hamilton is more focused on racing than qualifying

F1 fans on social media have reacted to Sky Sports journalist Craig Slater's recent comments on Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate George Russell. Slater questioned whether Hamilton's qualifying deficit to Russell is down to a focus on racing rather than qualifying.

The seven-time world champion has been comprehensively beaten by Russell in qualifying this season, with the latter holding a 6-1 lead so far. The only race the 39-year-old finished ahead of his young teammate was in Japan. However, the younger Brit was able to turn it around in the main race on Sunday finishing P7 compared to Hamilton's P9.

Speaking on Wednesday, Slater pointed out the qualifying deficit between the drivers ahead of the Monaco GP. He questioned if Hamilton was prioritizing race pace over qualifying.

"He [Lewis Hamilton] is six-one down to George Russell in qualifying this year. Does it reflect where Mercedes are at, at the moment? And maybe Lewis is placing more emphasis on his car's race setup," Slater asked.

"Is it a sign that the age of 39, Lewis is less of a great qualifier and maybe more of an expert racer these days? Maybe his skills are more over race distance. It is an interesting question."

Expand Tweet

F1 fans took to X to give their reactions to Slater's comments.

"Or maybe… George is quite handy over a lap?" one fan said.

"The other factor is that George is a great qualifier… Mr Saturday. That seems to be forgotten. Give George some credit please," another fan tweeted.

"Crappy biased reporting as usual, thanks Sky," yet another fan wrote.

"Or ‘maybe his skills’ are dependent on being in the fastest car…," a fan tweeted.

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell speak about Mercedes being in "no man's land"

Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell stated that the W15 was in no man's land despite introducing upgrades to the car in the past two races. Speaking with Sky Sports after the Imola GP, Hamilton said after his P6 finish:

"We got points, so that's a positive. We are a bit in the middle of no man's land, but I think that was a strong finish in general for us. I don't think there was much more for us to give."

Russell echoed his teammate's sentiments and added:

"This is where we are right now. A little bit in no man's land behind the Ferraris and McLarens but ahead of the midfield. Everyone is still super motivated, the morale isn't dropping at all, which is quite inspiring to say."

Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been nowhere close to a podium in the first seven races of the season. The team's best finish was a P2 in the Chinese GP Sprint.