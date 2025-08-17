Pictures: Charles Leclerc meets Ferrari legend Jean Todt

Charles Leclerc was recently spotted spending time with former Ferrari legend Jean Todt during the final weeks of the F1 mid-season break. They were also accompanied by Todt's wife, Michelle Yeoh, an Academy Award-winning Malaysian actress.Leclerc has been a driver with Ferrari since the 2019 Formula 1 season. He has become a fan favorite in all these years, earning the longest contract with the team than any other driver, and has met many past legends within the team, and had the chance to pilot the F2003, most popularly driven by Michael Schumacher in 2003.Most recently, the 27-year-old was spotted meeting Jean Todt. The pictures surfaced on social media and gained quite some popularity with fans.Jean Todt is a legendary figure down at the Scuderia. When he joined the team as their principal in the early 1990s, he was greeted with a struggling Ferrari that hadn't won a World Championship in over a decade. The team signed Schumacher under him, and they went on to dominate the grid in the early 2000s, winning five consecutive Drivers' Championships and six consecutive Constructors' Championships.He would go on to work with the team till 2008, before joining the FIA, where he eventually became the President. Notably, Ferrari hasn't won a championship since Todt left the team.Charles Leclerc reveals Ferrari's goals for the 2025 F1 seasonCharles Leclerc clinches pole position in Hungary, 2025 (Getty Images)Ferrari has mostly struggled with pace this season. McLaren has been dominating the grid with a wide lead in the championship standings; meanwhile, Ferrari sits in second place with a narrow margin to Mercedes in third place.While all of Ferrari's rivals have managed to win races this season, the Italian outfit sits without a single race win. Charles Leclerc has managed to clinch multiple podiums, which has kept the team in a competitive state. As for his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, he has only finished a best at P4 (apart from his Sprint win in China).Heading towards the second part of the season, Charles Leclerc revealed that finishing highest in the championship would be the best for Ferrari; however, finishing in third place would give them extra time in the wind tunnel. This could be beneficial heading into the new season with the new regulations in 2026.&quot;I'm pretty sure it's better to finish second than third. However, as you said, there's also the wind tunnel time. This is not something we think of too much. When we are on track, we just want to finish as high up as possible and then we'll deal with whatever amount of hours in the wind tunnel we have,&quot; Charles Leclerc said (via GPBlog).He further reassured that the team aims to finish the season in second place.&quot;We want to target the highest possible. Second place in the Constructors’ is one of our targets, but the biggest target is to come back to winning races as soon as possible. Wherever we finish, we'll work from there and see how many hours we have next year,&quot; he concluded.Mercedes has narrowed the gap to Ferrari down to just 24 points. This could be an interesting fight for the second place in the championship, considering both teams have had a similar track record so far this season.