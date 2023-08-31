“Really excited for the years to come”: George Russell aims to bring Mercedes back on top spot of the podium after signing contract extension

Mercedes star George Russell has officially confirmed his commitment to the German outfit by signing a new contract valid until the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Russell has been associated with the Mercedes Junior Driver Programme since 2017. The 25-year-old driver made his F1 debut with Williams in 2019, catching the attention of the motorsport community.

He rose to prominence when he joined forces with Mercedes in the 2022 season, as a teammate to the legendary Lewis Hamilton. Though the pairing has not yet brought much success to the Brackley-based outfit, hopes remain high for the upcoming seasons.

Upon the formalization of his contract extension, George Russell shared his enthusiasm for the journey that lies ahead.

"Really excited to be staying with the team," Russell exclaimed in the official announcement video by Mercedes.

He expressed his commitment to the collective goal of hoisting the Mercedes team back onto the top step of the podium, a feat that has eluded them in recent times.

George Russell's connection with Mercedes runs deep, both personally and professionally. Reflecting on his time with the team, he noted:

"It's been really special for me because I've been a part of this team since 2016, joined officially in 2017, and just come such a long way and had so much from everybody, obviously Toto at the helm."

As Russell looks toward the future, his excitement is evident.

"Just really excited for the years to come," he affirmed.

George Russell anticipates bright future following brand-new deal

The extension of the 25-year-old's partnership with the iconic Mercedes has ignited hopes of continued success in the upcoming seasons.

Stepping into the spotlight after securing a coveted Mercedes race seat last year, George Russell quickly proved his mettle. He justified the faith placed in him by Team Principal Toto Wolff and the entire Mercedes team.

Speaking about his decision to renew his commitment to Mercedes, Russell articulated:

"After stepping up to the Mercedes race seat last year, I wanted to reward the trust and belief that Toto and the rest of the team placed in me."

Beyond his personal achievements, including his maiden pole position and race victory, the driver acknowledged the collaborative effort that has driven the team's progress.

"More importantly though, it’s been great to work with everybody at Brackley and Brixworth to make progress with our car and push forward our development," Russell stated.

The past 18 months have been transformative for both George Russell and the Mercedes team. Russell observed:

"We have made some significant steps over the last 18 months and are only getting stronger as a team."

As George Russell looks ahead to the 2024 and 2025 seasons, his optimism is unwavering.

"I’m excited to help continue to build on that momentum as we progress into 2024 and 2025 as we continue to focus on returning to the very front of the pack," he declared.

Russell is currently seventh in the drivers' standings for the 2023 season.