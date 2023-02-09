Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently expressed his appreciation for F1 hosting so many races in the United States, as well as his desire for a fourth race in New York City. With F1's rising popularity in the US, the sport added two more races to the calendar that will be held in the west. Miami was introduced last year, while Las Vegas will feature in the 2023 F1 season.

During the Red Bull launch event, where the team also announced their partnership with Ford, Horner stated how he would like to have a fourth US race in New York City. He said:

“It would be amazing. Racing in big cities in the US is really exciting. A race here in the Big Apple, for example, what a spectacle that would be. You can never say never [to a fourth US race]. We’ve got other North American races as well, with Montréal, and there’s certainly demand for it, so why not? It’s great that there’s that much interest in Formula 1 in the US.”

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : Christian Horner leaving his hotel on his way to the RB19 car launch in New York City 🏙



#F1

2023



Furthermore, the Red Bull team boss praised other US venues like Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas. As the 2023 F1 season approaches, almost everyone in F1 will be extremely excited for Las Vegas since it is a unique venue and a new race. Horner said:

“We’re fortunate to race in great venues, whether it’s the street circuit of Miami, or the track in Austin… Vegas this year is going to be an absolutely insane event too.”

Though a race in New York City will be thrilling to watch, it is safe to say that the race calendar will not increase beyond 24 races. Several individuals have already complained about the 2023 F1 season being too long and hectic, even after the removal of the Chinese GP, bringing the calendar to 23 races.

Red Bull team boss talks about powertrain challenges after 2026

In 2026, all F1 engine manufacturers will be allowed to bring new power units to the sport. Among the big engine suppliers like Mercedes, Ferrari, Alpine, etc., Red Bull is also aiming to create their own power units with the help of Ford. However, it will be a massive task for them to compete against established companies that have created engines for decades.

Speaking to Motorsport Magazine, Horner stressed this very point, saying:

“I think (what’s next is) to keep delivering, to keep developing the team and the business here. And I think the next massive challenge for us is the powertrains. I mean, we’ve got a start-up engine company taking on Ferrari, Mercedes, Alpine, VW Group, so that is a massive challenge. We’ve got 150 weeks left before we have an engine driving out of a pit lane for the first time in the back of a Red Bull car.”

Ryan Erik King @RyanErikKing Christian Horner confirms that Red Bull Ford Powertrains will be supplying both Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri in 2026. #F1

Though creating their own power unit will be a behemoth task for Red Bull, their recent partnership with Ford will help quite a lot.

