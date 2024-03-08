Red Bull faces backlash from the fans as reports of Christian Horner's complainant being suspended surface

F1 fans were left reeling when it was announced that Red Bull had reportedly suspended Christian Horner's accuser ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP.

The F1 paddock was once again left shocked after it was reported that the Austrian team decided to suspend the complainant after she went back to the team's base in Milton Keynes on Monday to work.

A spokesperson of the team said:

“The company cannot comment on this internal matter”.

Horner was investigated internally by the Red Bull Gmbh after a member of staff accused him of 'inappropriate behavior'. After an investigation, the grievance was dismissed by the board and the Brit was cleared of the charges.

However, an alleged evidence leak on the eve of the Bahrain GP which contained purported evidence involving images and text exchanges between Horner and the accuser was sent to the media.

The recent reports of the accuser being suspended did not sit well with many fans who took to social media to give their reactions, with one fan claiming that more 'transparency' was required on the matter, saying:

"The woman who accused Christian Horner being suspended feels all kinds of wrong. There needs to be more transparency on this very serious issue."

Here are some more reactions:

Others, meanwhile, stated that it should have been the Red Bull team boss, not the accuser, who was suspended.

Red Bull team boss chimes in on the media attention on him instead of the team

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stated that there had been a lot of media coverage on the aforementioned matter and believed it was time for everyone to move on as he was cleared of the charges.

Speaking in the team principal's press conference on Thursday (March 7), Horner said (via FIA):

"Well, obviously, there's been an awful lot of coverage surrounding this, but one has to go back to the basis of this. A grievance was raised, it was fully investigated, and it was dismissed. And from there, we move onwards. And I think an awful lot has been made out of this."

He also pointed out the issue has been of 'great interest' to the media but reiterated the fact of focusing on the performance.

"Obviously, it has been obviously of great interest in different elements of the media for different reasons. And I think the time now is to look forward and to draw a line under it. We're here to go racing. We're here as a Formula 1 team", Christian Horner added.

Horner's team, meanwhile, got off to the perfect start in Bahrain, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez recording a 1-2 finish in the 2024 season-opener.