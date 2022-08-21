"Red Bull seem to be real scared of Mercedes"- Fans react to Christian Horner's 'not wanting an intense battle with Ferrari similar to Mercedes in 2021' remarks

Red Bull boss Christian Horner's remarks that he does not want a repeat of the 2021 F1 title battle this season have not gone down well with fans. Red Bull had a thrilling to and fro battle with Mercedes last season, which was decided on the last lap of the season.

Talking to racingnews365, Horner said that he hopes not to go through a similar title race with Ferrari this season. The remarks, though, rubbed fans the wrong way, with some calling out the Red Bull boss for being scared of Mercedes.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter to Horner's comments:

"Red bull seem to be real scared of Mercedes and Hamilton."

Ro @roxetenne @formularacers_ Red bull seem to be real scared of Mercedes and Hamilton. @formularacers_ Red bull seem to be real scared of Mercedes and Hamilton.

"So he doesn't actually like proper competition who won't throw points away every weekend and why does it matter how intense it is when you can just call the race director to manipulate the race so the "great white hope" can win"

Josh Hart|🇺🇦💜 @I_stand_with_LH @formularacers_ So he doesn't actually like proper competition who won't throw points away every weekend and why does it matter how intense it is when you can just call the race director to manipulate the race so the "great white hope" can win @formularacers_ So he doesn't actually like proper competition who won't throw points away every weekend and why does it matter how intense it is when you can just call the race director to manipulate the race so the "great white hope" can win

"Red bull was never in the championship battle last year. Hamilton was clear until he was robbed"

Hanaa Chi @chi_hanaa @formularacers_ Red bull was never in the championship battle last year. Hamilton was clear until he was robbed @formularacers_ Red bull was never in the championship battle last year. Hamilton was clear until he was robbed

"Lewis drained the life out of them. Even needed Masi to save their asses."

Xolani Sibeko SLH⁴⁴ @manqoba89 @formularacers_ Lewis drained the life out of them. Even needed Masi to save their asses. @formularacers_ Lewis drained the life out of them. Even needed Masi to save their asses.

"Max and Horner are scared 🥶"

"Go through what??? Having a Championship handed to your boy, or actually having a competition on the track we all call racing??"

Timothy Allard @tallard24 @formularacers_ Go through what??? Having a Championship handed to your boy, or actually having a competition on the track we all call racing?? @formularacers_ Go through what??? Having a Championship handed to your boy, or actually having a competition on the track we all call racing??

"This was absolutely amazing, intense and respectful battle in first few races. Now ferrari fell off which makes it respectful but no intense, still happy to see that they are working together (next year regulation etc)"

Cytrus 🍋 @cytrusf1

Now ferrari fell off which makes it respectful but no intense, still happy to see that they are working together (next year regulation etc) @formularacers_ This was absolutely amazing, intense and respectful battle in first few races.Now ferrari fell off which makes it respectful but no intense, still happy to see that they are working together (next year regulation etc) @formularacers_ This was absolutely amazing, intense and respectful battle in first few races.Now ferrari fell off which makes it respectful but no intense, still happy to see that they are working together (next year regulation etc)

"Because ferrari strategists are in intense fight with ferrari drivers 🤭"

OneFormula @ConscienceSharp @formularacers_ Because ferrari strategists are in intense fight with ferrari drivers 🤭 @formularacers_ Because ferrari strategists are in intense fight with ferrari drivers 🤭

"Sucking battle can’t top the intensity of last year’s battle (excluding the drama)… was interesting first 3 races,"

Mindspace @Mindspace31 @formularacers_ Sucking battle can’t top the intensity of last year’s battle (excluding the drama)… was interesting first 3 races, @formularacers_ Sucking battle can’t top the intensity of last year’s battle (excluding the drama)… was interesting first 3 races,

What did Red Bull boss say about 2022 championship race?

Looking forward to the second half of the season, Christian Horner anticipates a close battle with Ferrari. However, he hopes that it doesn't go right down the wire like it did against Mercedes last year.

"There’s not one ounce of me that wishes that (repeat of 2021 championship race)," said Horner. " Last year was a heavyweight bout that went 22 rounds, and I prefer not to have to go through that again."

Nevertheless, he expects an intense race with Ferrari, adding:

"I think it’s going to be intense after the break;the triple header is always hard work. So I think everyone deserves to recharge their batteries and then come back and hit it hard because we’re really in the heart of the Championship.”

Red Bull enjoy a 97-point lead over Ferrari in the championship as they look to win their first constructors title since 2013.

Who do you think will win the Constructors' Championship this year? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav