"Refund that Lewis Hamilton contract lmao": Fans react to the Mercedes driver getting knocked out in Q2 of the F1 Australian GP 

F1 fans were left reeling after Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton failed to get into the Q3 after finishing P11 during the Australian GP qualifying session.

The British driver had been struggling throughout the entire weekend in Melbourne as he had previously claimed that his FP2 was 'one of his worst sessions'. Heading into qualifying, there were some positive signs for the Mercedes W15 in FP3 as Hamilton and his teammate George Russell finished P4 and P5, respectively, with just under two-tenths of Charles Leclerc.

However, in his final lap of the Q2 session, Hamilton lost all of his time in the final sector as he was seen wrestling with the car throughout. He was eventually bumped out of the session by Visa Cash App RB's Yuki Tsunoda by 0.059s.

Expand Tweet

F1 fans took to social media to give their reaction to Lewis Hamilton's Q2 exit, with one fan claiming that Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur might be looking to refund the seven-time world champion's contract for the next year. They wrote:

"Fred getting that buyer's remorse. Refund that Hamilton contract lmao."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans, meanwhile, pointed out that they were glad that Lewis Hamilton was going to Ferrari next year.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his P11 finish at the Australian GP qualifying session

Lewis Hamilton stated that he had a 'flat feeling' about his Q2 exit from the Australian Grand Prix qualifying session.

Speaking on F1TV, the seven-time world champion claimed that he was 'getting used to being out of Q2' while hinting at Mercedes' struggles since 2022. He said:

"I'm a bit used to getting knocked out of Q2 so just a flat feeling. It's not great but yeah. I mean I don't know if I'm dealing with that great, less consistent than George, he's doing a better job with the car, three qualifying in a row that he's out-qualified me.

"So, he seems to be getting better on than I do. I'm trying to keep my head above water and just to continue to realize that it could be way worse."

The British driver would hope that he could have a better main race on Sunday at the Albert Park Circuit starting from P11. There is still an opportunity for him to score some good points in the race.

Hamilton currently sits P9 in the driver's championship after two races with eight points — five places and 20 points behind his teammate.