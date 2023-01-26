“Reminds me of Michael in Mercedes”: Mick Schumacher reminds F1 fans of father as Silver Arrows tease potential ROC suit

Mercedes brought nostalgia to a whole other level this time around as the team shared a picture of Mick Schumacher's racing overalls for the Race of Champions. The overalls had the initials "M. Schumacher", similar to what Mick's father, the great Michael Schumacher used to have when he raced with Mercedes from 2010-2012.

Mick Schumacher will be representing Team Germany and will be partnered with four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel. There is some nostalgia here as well as Vettel used to team up with Michael Schumacher and race with him in the Race of Champions. Mercedes posted the picture on social media with the caption:

"M. Schumacher. Mercedes 2023"

Here are some of the reactions from fans on social media:

"Reminds me of Michael in Mercedes"

Oconizer @oconestebann Reminds me of Michael in Mercedes 🥹🥹🥹 Reminds me of Michael in Mercedes 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/GBUXM67i7i

"We've gone full circle now"

"Like father like son"

"The fact that Mick Schumacher is gonna be in a Mercedes race suit is everything to me"

Best of Mick Schumacher • danke seb @schumacherfiles The fact that Mick Schumacher is gonna be in a Mercedes race suit is everything to me The fact that Mick Schumacher is gonna be in a Mercedes race suit is everything to me https://t.co/zPZxcducxE

"We’re so close of seeing Mick in Merc suit, and I can’t wait"

elixavett | Smick @Formu_Eli We’re so close of seeing Mick in Merc suit, and I can’t wait 🤭 We’re so close of seeing Mick in Merc suit, and I can’t wait 🤭

"ok but the effect this simple photo has on me is actually embarrassing… roc merc mick is gonna be the end of me"

laura✨ @thestrallove ok but the effect this simple photo has on me is actually embarrassing… roc merc mick is gonna be the end of me ok but the effect this simple photo has on me is actually embarrassing… roc merc mick is gonna be the end of me https://t.co/9xMqqFdyEY

"Merc hear us and the admin is giving us the tease! How can we not this team"

"I mean yay but where's that Nepo baby article"

"Can't wait for the race day @schumacher Mercedes 2023 @MercedesAMGF1"

Mick Schumacher is in a good position with Mercedes

Former F1 racer Timo Glock feels Mick Schumacher is in a great position with Mercedes. The young German will be part of the team as the reserve driver and according to Glock, could slot himself in and drive the car in case a driver misses the race. He said:

“I think he is in a good position with Mercedes. Mercedes has many sibling teams. [De Vries] jumped in at Williams and got a regular cockpit at AlphaTauri through this route. [Schumacher is] in a good position. I hope for no driver’s sake that he can’t drive. But if there is a possibility, Mick can sit in and drive. Sometimes one step back is two steps forward. He’s put himself in a good position with a team where he has the best chance for a regular cockpit in the future.”

Mick Schumacher will be hoping to secure a seat on the grid in 2024 in a bid to return to F1. The German does not have too many options and will be hoping Audi shows interest and gives him an opportunity,

Poll : 0 votes