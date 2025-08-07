Rev Up Your Imagination: The LEGO® Group x F1® Collaboration Rolls into India 

The LEGO® Group has partnered with F1® to bring the excitement of the racetrack to India with their "Experience the Thrill" pop-up experience, happening in Pune and Bangalore this year! Families and young ones are welcome to enjoy the interactive playzone that combines the creativity of LEGO® sets with the high-speed world of F1®, making it a must-visit for all motorsport enthusiasts and brick masters.

Race Day Line-Up: Your Station-by-Station Guide to All the LEGO® x F1® Action

Gear up, young adventurers! This experience zone is packed with exciting hands-on builds to adrenaline-fueled challenges, all designed to help young minds unleash their imagination. The activities will challenge the curious kids and their playful parents to explore their creative side. Here’s a glimpse of the action-packed day you can expect:

Racer Reflexes

Kids step into the shoes of a Formula 1® driver, testing their reaction time by grabbing as many LEGO® batons as they can before the buzzer. Quick hands and sharp reflexes make this one a fan favourite for future racers!

Rapid Repairs

Feel the thrill of a real Formula 1® pit stop as kids race against the clock to complete their mission. From changing tyres to prepping the car for action, they’ll take on the role of F1® mechanics, learning to work quickly, think on their feet, and stay focused under pressure. It’s a high-energy challenge that sparks teamwork, sharp thinking, and plenty of laughter.

The LEGO® Circuit

This is where it all comes together. With app-controlled LEGO® cars and a real track, kids would take three action-packed laps, aiming to be the first past the finish line. You will find the atmosphere charged, and families getting caught up in the fast-paced fun.

Gear Up Garage & Virtual Velocity

For every F1® and LEGO® set fan, this is the ultimate dream come to life. Kids build their very own LEGO® F1® car using special bricks, all while exploring the cool science behind speed, design, and aerodynamics. And for parents, it’s a joyful throwback—an opportunity to connect with their kids over the shared love of racing.

Pedal Power

In this high-energy zone, participants would compete by running in place, powering their digital cars across the screen. The faster their feet, the closer they get to victory. Expect animated faces, loud encouragement, and plenty of photo-worthy moments.

Where Little Builders and Big Kids (a.k.a Parents) Unite

The LEGO® Group x F1® partnership goes beyond playtime. It’s about sharing the thrill of racing with the next generation. Whether you're a lifelong fan of racing or just love the energy of the track, this is your chance to pass that passion on. Watch your kids dive into a world of creativity, speed, and teamwork, while you relive the excitement and make some unforgettable memories together.

So, Where’s All the Action Happening?

Fasten your seatbelts, Pune! LEGO® x Formula 1® lands from 8th to 17th August at Phoenix Marketcity. For Bangalore fans, your turn is coming from 5th to 15th September 2025 at Orion Mall.

Mark your calendars now and bring your pit crew!

