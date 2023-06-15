"Self-awareness is calling": Mercedes driver faces backlash for his dig against fellow drivers lacking 'spatial awareness' 

Mercedes driver George Russell's comments about three drivers in F1 lacking "spatial awareness" in wheel-to-wheel battles has got him flak on social media for his own mistakes.

The British driver has been involved in some high-profile crashes and mistakes mostly on the first lap of the race while battling against his rivals on the grid. Russell, who is known for his aggressive driving style, recently criticized some drivers for their lack of self-awareness during battles.

Speaking to Autosport, the Mercedes driver said:

"There were maybe three drivers on the grid who you wouldn’t feel comfortable going against. There’s trust between most of the drivers. I don’t think [those three unnamed racers] have the spatial awareness of others."

"So, actually, you prefer fighting hard against the great drivers because you know that they’re going to be able to control their car better and place it in hard positions but not dangerous positions compared with somebody who maybe isn’t at the same level as the best," he added.

However, one fan on social media shared clips of all the times George Russell had been involved in crashing that was his doing and suggested that the Briton looked inward first, saying:

"Self awareness is calling, George."

"Self awareness is calling, George."

Here are some more reactions to his comments:

Says George who cut his own team mate up

There's no way GR63 isn't on that list lol. Max knows you're there, he just doesn't care. In the game of F1 chicken he will always blink last, so you have a choice to make.

It would have been interesting to know which three F1 drivers was the Mercedes star talking about and if he would ever reveal their names.

Mercedes driver reacts to racing against Max Verstappen in F1 in 2023

George Russell has claimed that the reigning double world champion and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has become 'less aggressive' during his wheel-to-wheel compared to previous seasons.

The Mercedes driver said:

“I first raced against Max and Charles, and Esteban [Ocon] actually, in 2011. I actually raced against those guys before I ever raced against Alex [Albon] or Lando [Norris], which is a bit interesting considering the nationality differences. We know each other and probably that does contribute to how we race one another.

"But, equally, when you’re battling for a championship, you fight slightly differently and equally. Now Max is probably less aggressive than he’s ever been in the past because he’s not in a position where he needs to be aggressive. And he can lose a position and know that he’ll get it back later down the line. Whereas we’re probably in a bit more of a ‘do or die’ position now to get that one chance of victory throughout a season.”

