Sergio Perez was unable to pip his teammate Max Verstappen, finishing P2 at the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP. The Mexican showed incredible pace all weekend long but could not take the fight to Verstappen in Sakhir.

Perez started the race in P2, after narrowly missing out on pole position to his teammate Max Verstappen by a little over a tenth of a second. The Mexican was unable to take the fight to the Dutchman on this occasion but is confident of doing the same throughout the season. While the Red Bull driver showed promising pace, his teammate was comfortably the better driver in Bahrain, finally taking the win in the Middle-Eastern country. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc dropped out of the race in the second half due to a mechanical problem, giving Fernando Alonso third place in the race.

Sergio Perez said of his chances against Verstappen in parc fermé after the race:

"Well, I think today it was really the start that put me out of contention for the race. But it was all about minimizing the damage. So finishing 2nd is the maximum I could do today. It's a long season, I think I am getting closer every single session. I am feeling comfortable with the car and we have a strong package, I will give my best."

RB19 developed to suit both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

According to Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko, the team's latest car, the RB19, has been designed to cater to the driving styles of both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

The RB19 was unveiled during pre-season testing in Bahrain and seems to be continuing the impressive legacy of its predecessor, which secured 17 victories in 2022.

Max Verstappen was the fastest driver on the first day of testing. Sergio Perez was the fastest driver of the entire session with his lap of 1:30.305 on the final day, showing that both drivers appear to be comfortable in the cockpit of the RB19.

The two drivers were also separated by only a tenth of a second at the end of qualifying for the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP. This put them in a tight battle from the very start of the season.

In an interview with Sky Sports Germany, Helmut Marko said of the car's development:

"We had a car last year that 'Checo' (Sergio Perez) did very well with at the beginning, and after it was developed further, Max (Verstappen) had been happier and happier. The difference is Max loves a strong front end, really biting. Checo is a little different. He wants a more docile car. We seem to have found a solution here now that lets both drivers play out their qualities."

With Red Bull having gotten off to a great start in the new season, it will be interesting to see whether Max Verstappen and Co. will be able to secure yet another title in the sport.

