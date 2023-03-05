Sergio Perez reveals 'one of the strongest points' of his former team Aston Martin

Sergio Perez has revealed that Aston Martin F1 team’s strongpoint in the Bahrain GP will be tire management. Asked for insider information on his former team, he suggested that Chief Tire Performance engineer Jun Matsuzaki could play key to aiding the Silverstone camp in the race.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in a press conference after the qualifying session of the Bahrain GP, the Mexican said:

“Yeah, they're very good on tyres. I know Jun is really good guy, and they're very good. They generally have been really strong. I think that’s one of the strongest points of them. They rely a lot on that. The way they operate when I was there, it was always biased to the race weekend so I think tomorrow we can expect a very strong Aston Martin.”

Having raced with the Silverstone team since it was badged as Force India F1, Sergio Perez is more than familiar with some of the key garage and factory personnel in the team. The Red Bull driver clinched many podiums and a maiden victory based purely on good tire management. According to the 33-year-old, the Aston Martin team will look stronger in the race than in qualifying and that has always been their modus operandi since his time with the team.

Sergio Perez expects Aston Martin to be close to Red Bull in the Bahrain GP

The Mexican driver believes Aston Martin has been strong in Friday practice based on race simulations and lap time averages. Considering the race could have safety cars and incidents factoring in, Sergio Perez still feels his former team will be a threat and is well prepared to battle them for podiums.

Asked by Sportskeeda to evaluate where Aston Martin fit into the pecking order during the race based on free practice data, the Red Bull driver replied:

“Well they've been really strong in the conditions yesterday and today so yeah. Definitely expected them to be around us and obviously for tomorrow they will be a threat so it will be very close battle. I think with a few cars racing each other throughout the race and you know, if there is a safety car at the right time for you, then it can change the story with this track that is pretty high deg.”

Aston Martin currently have Fernando Alonso placed fifth on the grid and an injured Lance Stroll placed eighth on the grid for the race. If their race pace analysis is accurate, one can expect Sergio Perez to battle or be threatened by his former team’s drivers.

