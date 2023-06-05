“Shakira is on provisional pole in the Lewis Hamilton GP”: F1 fans in delirium as 7x champ dines with the Popstar

F1 fans were up in arms as they spotted popstar Shakira with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the 2023 Spanish GP.

Rumors have it that the Columbian singer has been getting close to the Mercedes driver after they were spotted hanging out on a boat after the 2023 Miami GP, where Shakira was a guest in the paddock.

The reports gained even more momentum after the singer was seen in Barcelona supporting Lewis Hamilton, who finished P2 in the Spanish GP on Sunday. F1 fans took to social media to give their opinion on the news of the pair possibly being together. One fan claimed that Shakira was in pole position to win the Brit, saying:

"Yeah Shakira is on provisional pole in the Lewis Hamilton GP no doubt."

ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ @ahmed_baokbah Yeah Shakira is on provisional pole in the Lewis Hamilton GP no doubt Yeah Shakira is on provisional pole in the Lewis Hamilton GP no doubt https://t.co/GIBPXJLz81

Here are some more reactions:

andy @iiiuminateandy shakira and lewis hamilton might be the hottest people to ever step on this planet shakira and lewis hamilton might be the hottest people to ever step on this planet https://t.co/KkcD25AuNw

Cinda|Hendricks @HendricksC91997 🏎️ Check my pin tweet bro @ahmed_baokbah Shakira dominating on the race track too? She truly is a superstar in every aspect!🏎️ Check my pin tweet bro @ahmed_baokbah Shakira dominating on the race track too? She truly is a superstar in every aspect! 🔥🏎️ Check my pin tweet bro

amsol @OfficialSol0621 conquer the world @ahmed_baokbah tbh i want both of them togetherconquer the world @ahmed_baokbah tbh i want both of them together 😆 conquer the world

"I didn’t expect us to come here this weekend and finish second" - Lewis Hamilton

The Mercedes driver stated that he was overjoyed with his second P2 finish of the season in Barcelona and mentioned that he did not expect the result.

As per F1.com, Lewis Hamilton said:

"I am so happy after today. I didn’t expect us to come here this weekend and finish second. I was able to keep everything under control today. We couldn’t keep up with the Red Bull of Max (Verstappen) as they are in another league, but this is still a really positive result."

"For George to come through from P12 to P3 is also spectacular. I feel incredibly grateful to the whole team, everyone back at the factory to Team LH all over the world who are always sticking by me."

It looks like the upgrades and new sidepod package on the W14 have done what the team had expected and brought them closer to the fight for P2 in the championship. Although, it would be fascinating to see if Hamilton and Russell can eventually challenge for race wins in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes