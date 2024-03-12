"Sir Marko with the Daniel Ricciardo slander": Fans react to Red Bull chief advisor taking a dig at the Australian after a poor show in Jeddah

F1 fans were left reeling after Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently took a dig at Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo while praising Sergio Perez.

It was a weekend to forget for the Aussie driver in Jeddah as he qualified in P14 for the Saudi Arabian GP and finished the main race in P16 after having a 50-second pit stop on Saturday.

Apart from his slow pit stop, Daniel Ricciardo even made noteworthy mistakes such as turning on the apex of Turn 1 on his own. While analyzing Sergio Perez's P2 in the race for Sky Germany, Red Bull advisor Marko said:

"The car was good on every level, the tire wear was ok, although it wasn't very nice for the spectators, but we dominated. It was a good race by Perez, he overtook Leclerc relatively quickly and then he created a five-second gap."

"After that, he actually drove the same lap times as Max, so we are very satisfied. Thank God there was no Safety Car at the end of the race because we were still afraid of that, Ricciardo threatened to do it for a while. Otherwise we would have lost Perez's second place."

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Marko's comments on X, with one fan claiming that the Austrian was slandering Daniel Ricciardo, saying:

"Sir Marko with the Ricciardo slander."

Here are some more reactions:

A few fans trolled Daniel Ricciardo, calling him a "clown:"

Daniel Ricciardo analyzes his 'tough' Saudi Arabian GP weekend

Daniel Ricciardo said it was a tough race for him. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, the VCARB driver said:

"Yeah, just a tough one. One of those ones you just hope that it's over. Look I'm glad I'm back on the grid and all that so I don't want to be like, ‘Ah I just wanted to see the chequered flag’."

"I'm not in the mindset I was a couple of years ago but yeah just knowing that we don't quite have underneath us what we should that's where you feel a little bit helpless.”

The Aussie driver needs a smooth and error-free weekend that ideally converts into points and kick-starts his 2024 campaign or the pressure would continue to mount on him that might even result in him losing his seat.