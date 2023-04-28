It was a less-than-ideal start for Alpine driver Pierre Gasly in the only Free Practice session at the 2023 Azerbaijan GP in Baku on Friday.

The French driver was preparing for his timed lap at the all-important Free Practice session ahead of qualifying later in the day. However, his heavily upgraded Alpine lost hydraulic pressure in the early stages of the session, making his weekend tougher.

Fans were shocked by Alpine's reliability and took to social media to express their opinions. One said that sprint weekends are cursed, as they derail one of the driver's weekends:

"I’m convinced sprint race weekends are cursed we should scrap them."

Here are some more reactions:

Jo 🦡 @itsIightsout Just a tiny fire on Pierre’s car Just a tiny fire on Pierre’s car

lor @lercsainzz pierre’s car is on fire and qualifying is later … pierre’s car is on fire and qualifying is later …

Ana⁴ @l4ndoslove gasly on fire gasly on fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥

julie | AUS23 RELEASE WEEK @leclercgasIy “pierre gasly is on fire this weekend” and this is the fire we’re talking about “pierre gasly is on fire this weekend” and this is the fire we’re talking about https://t.co/Vu5K5Vd8mH

"I was very happy and impressed with performance we showed during the race" - Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly said that despite coming off Melbourne empty-handed in terms of points, he was impressed by the performance of his car.

Speaking to F1TV, the French driver said:

"On a positive note, I was very, very happy and impressed with the performance that we showed during the race. Being able to fight with Carlos for the majority of the race, and having Fernando and Lewis in sight until the last few laps definitely proved that we understood the car a bit better, and I felt better also generally in the car, so happy with the progress that we did.”

He continued:

“I think it’s definitely brought a lot of good hopes to all the team and optimism to the guys, that we’ve got a package which we’ve got to maximise, and we’ve got to develop, but it’s not like we are missing much to enter consistently the fight with the guys ahead of us – and that should be the target.

"We felt like we started the year a little bit in no man’s land between the top four and maybe closer to the midfield; now that clearly, the target is to get into that fight for the top four in the Constructors’, and hopefully the upgrades this weekend can bring us that performance we missed.”

It will be interesting to see if Pierre Gasly and Alpine can bounce back and salvage their weekend heading into the qualifying session and the sprints on Saturday.

