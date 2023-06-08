"Sure but let’s penalize Yuki?": Fans unimpressed by Esteban Ocon's defence against Fernando Alonso in Barcelona 

Esteban Ocon's defense against Fernando Alonso on the main straight in the 2023 F1 Spanish GP was not received well by fans. Ocon was in a fierce battle with his former teammate throughout the race. Eventually, Alonso had the upper hand and finished ahead of the French driver.

Recently, F1's official Twitter page posted a video of how Esteban Ocon defended against Fernando Alonso in Barcelona. The Spaniard was catching up with the Alpine on the straight and tried to overtake from the right side. However, Ocon started moving towards the right and kept blocking Alonso, to the point where the Aston Martin AMR23 was completely in the pit exit lane.

Though Alonso did not go on the grass, he had to make several small corrections at such blazing speed to complete the overtake without crashing into the back of Ocon.

Since this was not a clean defense from Esteban Ocon, several fans started reacting to it and criticizing the stewards for not giving him a penalty for it. A few of them also mentioned how dirty Ocon's driving style is.

Additionally, they even addressed Yuki Tsunoda's penalty and how this particular style of driving was much more dangerous than what the Japanese did with Zhou Guanyu.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Sure but let’s penalize Yuki?!"

santiago ♠︎ @spadaSV @F1 @alo_oficial that was much more dangerous than the tsunoda zhou incident and yet no penalty for ocon @F1 @alo_oficial that was much more dangerous than the tsunoda zhou incident and yet no penalty for ocon

Bareth87 @ItsMeBareth @F1 @alo_oficial If he didn’t Ocon gets a penalty for it imo. @F1 @alo_oficial If he didn’t Ocon gets a penalty for it imo.

"Why Yuki got penalized for doing something less dangerous than that, and Ocon going almost 200 plus miles per hour doing this to Alonso, got nothing?"

Daniel Fuentes  @dolek21 @F1 @alo_oficial Why Oyuki got penalized by doing something less dangerous than that and Ocon going almost 200 plus miles per hour doing this to Alonso, got nothing? @F1 @alo_oficial Why Oyuki got penalized by doing something less dangerous than that and Ocon going almost 200 plus miles per hour doing this to Alonso, got nothing?

Anthony Cullen @DriverMarketF1 @F1 @alo_oficial The car in front shouldn’t be able to move that late on the straight. Esteban and Lance do this too frequently. @F1 @alo_oficial The car in front shouldn’t be able to move that late on the straight. Esteban and Lance do this too frequently.

"So Yuki gets a penalty for this same thing when his wasn't as bad but ocon doesn't anything?"

LadyFinger @LadyFinger_ @F1 @alo_oficial So Yuki gets a penalty for this same thing when his wasn't as bad but ocon doesn't anything? @F1 @alo_oficial So Yuki gets a penalty for this same thing when his wasn't as bad but ocon doesn't anything?

Esteban Ocon delighted after finishing on the podium in the Monaco GP

Esteban Ocon had a brilliant race in Monaco, ending up in third and celebrating a podium finish. Despite a chaotic race with rain pouring down in the middle of the race, Ocon kept his head down and managed to keep his car on the road. Commenting on his podium finish and how it boosts Alpine's morale, he stated:

“Everyone's delighted, that's for sure. Formula 1 is unpredictable. You don't know what's going to happen and at the moment, how tight the field is, a little bit more pace can change your weekend completely. And, and yeah, this weekend, it's been an awesome one, an awesome preparation and yeah, as I keep saying, we keep pushing, we don't stop believing and hopefully, that's the first podium of many.”

Esteban Ocon currently stands in ninth position with 25 points in the drivers' championship table. He is behind drivers from all four top teams but is ahead of his teammate, Pierre Gasly, by 10 points.

Poll : 0 votes