'Ted's obsession with Masi is scary' - F1 fans left unimpressed as video emerges of David Croft silencing Ted Kravitz at Australian GP 

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has been highly critical of former FIA race director Michael Masi for his handling of the title decider at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, where Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton.

Masi made a controversial call in the final laps of the race that impacted the championship and took the title from Hamilton's grasp, giving the advantage to the Red Bull driver. Masi was subsequently fired from his position at the start of the 2022 season.

The Australian was recently seen at the 2023 Australian GP in Melbourne, where he was overseeing the Supercars category, which acts as a support race for the main F1 race. Kravitz could not resist but take some shots at Masi during the live telecast. He said:

"I can't believe you brought up Abu Dhabi, Crofty. I can't believe you did it. I wonder where Michael Masi is these days. Oh yeah, that's right he is here, he is in the paddock."

However, Sky commentator David Croft interrupted him, adding:

"He is here. He is a human being, and it's lovely to see Michael Masi looking well and feeling a lot happier about life. Never forget, whatever your allegiances were in Abu Dhabi, he is a human being."

The episode did not sit well with fans, who took to social media to express their feelings towards Kravitz, with one fan saying that the pundit is obsessed with Masi.

"Ted' obsession with Masi is scary"

Here are some of the other reactions:

Ted is a shambles do you know how bad it has to be for crofty to be calling you out as a Lewis fanboy Ted is a shambles do you know how bad it has to be for crofty to be calling you out as a Lewis fanboy 😭https://t.co/0kRfNzvEmg teds obsession with masi is scary teds obsession with masi is scary 😭 twitter.com/willseh14/stat…

Williams Supporters #WeAreWilliams @WilliamsSupport @Willseh14 Such bias from Ted. Not the sort of person who I want to have at the microphone when it comes to reporting on F1. Hardly very journalistic in his approach to his reporting. @Willseh14 Such bias from Ted. Not the sort of person who I want to have at the microphone when it comes to reporting on F1. Hardly very journalistic in his approach to his reporting.

Sean @NotoriousSAE17 @Willseh14 Absolute legend crofty, used to love ted but can’t stand him these days, just comes across so bitter @Willseh14 Absolute legend crofty, used to love ted but can’t stand him these days, just comes across so bitter

Andrew pryor @Andrewpryor0997 @Willseh14 It was cery strange, masi had a total right to be there. @Willseh14 It was cery strange, masi had a total right to be there.

Thicc Seagull 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Thicc_Seagull @Willseh14 Ted went from being one of the most likeable people in the paddock the complete opposite very quickly @Willseh14 Ted went from being one of the most likeable people in the paddock the complete opposite very quickly

"At the moment, there is no Plan B; it's Lewis" - Mercedes F1 team boss

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has said that he's not considering Plan B and look for replacing Lewis Hamilton, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said:

"I think it may sound naive, but I really struggle to think of a Plan B, if my Plan A is still the one that is my favourite. I don't want to engage in discussions with other drivers, because I'm happy with the ones that are in the team, that's for sure. At the moment, there is no Plan B. It's Lewis. I think that he would tell us early enough. I don't think that Lewis would say: 'I can't do this anymore. I'm out of here tomorrow."

It will be fascinating to see if Hamilton signs a contract extension with the team or hangs up his gloves at the end of the 2023 season.

