“That rule has been the same for ages” -Lewis Hamilton reacts to FIA admitting its mistake regarding Max Verstappen’s penalty let-off in Singapore

Lewis Hamilton suggests FIA should use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the inconsistency in stewarding after Max Verstappen was not penalised for impeding in two separate incidents. Speaking ahead of the 2023 Japanese GP, the Brit was intrigued to know how AI would fare in place of the stewards in decision making on penalties.

In the qualifying round of the 2023 Singapore GP, the Dutch champion escaped reprimands on two separate incidents which should have incurred a penalty. The incident where he impeded Yuki Tsunoda on track qualified for an obvious three place grid penalty, whereas in the second incident, he had stopped at the exit of the pit lane to create a gap while cars queued up behind him. As the Dutchman escaped both penalties, there were several drivers and teams that questioned the stewards' decisions. FIA steward Matteo Perini, who was in Singapore, admitted that the decisions were a mistake.

Asked by Motorsport Network if he was surprised about the explanation by the stewards for Verstappen escaping the reprimand, Lewis Hamilton said:

“Not really. How many years have we…. That rule has been the same for ages, you know? I think we need to start looking into AI for this sort of thing, so we get good decisions. I would like to see whether AI could do a better job or not.”

The FIA steward penalties in F1 have often been debated for their lack of consistency over the course of the season. Joining Lewis Hamilton, many drivers including Carlos Sainz looked at Verstappen’s escape from being penalised with suspicion. The British champion has always been vocal about change within the sport and outside it, including the implementation of rules.

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes needs to improve the rear-end downforce on its car

Lewis Hamilton believes that the Mercedes W14 needs better balance particularly at its rear end for it to achieve the desired results. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of the 2023 Japanese GP, the British driver felt that it has become a trend for them to have one off day in terms of their performance almost every weekend. Despite the Mercedes car being more consistent over the season compared to some of their rivals, McLaren and Ferrari have been able to improve their packages better in terms of rear-end stability.

Asked about their car’s performance over the Singapore and Japanese GP weekend, Lewis Hamilton said:

“Yesterday was a bad day. Each weekend we are having, out of the three days... at least one bad day. The balance didn't feel great yesterday, we did some changes and good work overnight, and the car has felt generally really nice today. It has been nice to drive through P3, so I've been feeling much more confident. Then in qualifying I was giving it everything but that seven-tenths deficit we have in sector one, it's all rear end [downforce]. Our car has loads of load on the front and not as much as we need on the rear.”

Explaining the work needed on their car, Lewis Hamilton said:

“So we're a really long way down on that and for me it's 100 per cent clear that's concept - and we have got to make sure we change that for next year, which hopefully we will. I gave it everything I could, I was happy with my laps, they were just not that quick compared to others.”

Suggesting that the rear end of their car needed to generate more downforce as compared to the front end, Lewis Hamilton felt that it was the key area of their car concept that could unlock more potential. Expressing his disappointment in their long-run pace at Suzuka, he felt they needed to make the required change for their 2024 car. The seven-time world champion eventually finished fifth in the race, splitting both the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.